The national Silicon Valley in full expansion. And according to the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information of Jalisco (IIEG) based on data from the Mexican Institute of Social Security, currently the electronic industry generates 77 thousand 148 jobs, a much larger amount compared to the 27 thousand 509 that it generated in 1998.

Besides, During July 2023, employment increased 10.71 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Mireya Pasillas Torre, director of Statistical, Economic and Financial Information of the IIEG explained that in labor matters the industry will continue to grow due to the large number of projects that the sector has.

“The growth has been very positive, it can be seen with several indicators, not only employment where we are at historical highs, we have had important growth, although there was a drop with the pandemic also in exports and investment,” he commented.

According to the IIEG, this sector, the formal jobs generated by the sector represent 3.89 percent of the total in Jalisco and 14.83 percent of the total in the processing industry. “The manufacturing industry is the main employer, there are other sectors such as service and commerce that generate more jobs, but in the electronics industry we have more specialized workers, here we have workers with greater skills and abilities,” added Mireya Pasillas.

Although in recent months there has been a slight decrease in employment, the IIEG directive expects this sector to continue growing.

Mireya Pasillas explained that Technology is the great strength of this sector… which implies that it has impacts on employment in Jalisco since it requires highly specialized human capital, which has positive effects in other areas..

Nearshoring provides Jalisco with a great opportunity for growth. COURTESY

Leaders in exports in the electronic sector

The growth of the electronics industry is reflected in the increase in its exports. In the first quarter of the year, the value of the sector’s exports was 3,424 million dollars, an amount greater by 23.70 compared to the previous year in the same period.

Jalisco’s main export subsector is the manufacturing of computing, communication, measurement and other electronic equipment, components and accessories with 51.6% of the entity’s total exports in the first quarter of 2023.

Furthermore, this subsector contributed 17.4% of national exports, ranking third in the country, after entities such as Chihuahua and Baja California.

“Exports have grown significantly, (electronics) is the main export sector in Jalisco. It is the one that has given a great boost to the state economy,” added Mireya Pasillas Torres.

Exports from the electronics industry in 2022 totaled 14,913 million dollars and are more significant than the tequila or avocado industries.

The main activities within are manufacturing and assembly of machinery, equipment, appliances, accessories and electrical and electronic items and their parts. According to the number of registered workers, they are: Manufacturing and/or assembly of electrical or electronic devices, accessories, for splicing, cutting, protection and connection; Manufacture of radio, television and communications equipment and devices. And assembly of (dry) batteries, various electrical and electronic components.

Components, computing and measurement equipment, among the main exports. COURTESY

Jalisco Tech Hub, development key

Last year the State Government presented the Jalisco Tech Hub policy, the new development model of the electronics industry ecosystem.

With the new model, the goal is to generate 100,000 formal jobs, achieve three billion dollars in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and 35 billion dollars annually in exports by 2024.

The new public policy will have a budget of 1,184 million pesos, of which 548 million pesos will be allocated for the development, reconversion and recruitment of talent, 117 million pesos for incentives and 518 million for territorial reserves.

Jalisco Tech Hub Act was built together with the private sector, academia and the public sector.

The objective is to transmit confidence and certainty to companies that are seeking to relocate, enhance the capabilities of the innovation and high technology ecosystem, develop talent and human capital, and strengthen the alliance between the productive sector. “Today we are setting a work route that will allow us to take advantage of opportunities and, above all, set an example for all of Mexico where opportunities must be taken advantage of and challenges taken on,” said the governor in the presentation of the program.

The program is based on three pillars of public policy: Development, reconversion and linkage of talent, economic incentives and territorial reserve.

Magnet for attracting investments

Although in recent months the electronics industry has registered a decrease in its investments, this sector remains one of the main magnets for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

This sector is one of those that could benefit from nearshoring (relocation of factories and maquiladoras near the location of consumers, in this case, the United States).

Mireya Pasillas explained that Although at this moment FDI is “stagnant” in the industry, it does not mean that it will not benefit from the nearshoring phenomenon..

“Investment decisions, especially when it comes to moving companies from one country to another, are not taken lightly by companies; they involve a lot of planning and a lot of anticipation. It could be that there are announcements from these companies that are already beginning to move here, but when that happens, that investment will appear in the statistics in another quarter,” the official said.

According to a report by the CBRE Firm, Jalisco is one of the main states in the country in nearshoring and its capital is the most attractive and profitable city for international companies with plans to relocate to other places in the world that provide them with better profit expectations. growth, both in the design, manufacturing and sales of its products or services.

According to the firm, Guadalajara registered the highest demand for nearshoring during the first quarter of 2023 with more than 77 thousand square meters marketed and is among the preferences of potential investors above the northeast region with cities such as Monterrey and Saltillo.

Also in that same period, the electronics and household appliances sector concentrated the demand for nearshoring in the country and Guadalajara was the recipient of 100% of the participation in these sectors.

Furthermore, during 2022, they were positioned as the main driver of demand for nearshoring, representing 55% of the national total, above sectors such as auto parts manufacturing.

“Nearshoring is not only bringing companies from abroad to move their production to our State, the relocation of production chains is a huge opportunity for the economic growth of Jalisco and its people, it is achieving, in an orderly and structured way, that “Local companies can join the supply chain and thus trigger long-term sustainable growth and in the case of Jalisco, also and above all, improve the purchasing power and capabilities of our production plant,” explained Xavier Orendain De Obeso, General Coordinator. of Economic Growth and Development of Jalisco.

At the end of 2022, the demand for nearshoring amounted to 1.54 million square meters, an increase of more than 100% compared to 2021; while from January to March 2023, a total demand of 164 thousand square meters was recorded, an activity that was mainly driven by the electronics and household appliances sector and which is positioned as the main driver of demand for nearshoring with 55% of the total. national last year.

At the end of the first quarter of this year, investments from China represented 65% of the total demand for nearshoring in the country.

With nearshoring, it is expected that the Entity will attract more Foreign Direct Investment in different productive areas. SPECIAL

