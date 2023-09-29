The coach of the Indonesian U-24 National Team, Indra Sjafri, revealed the “illness” of the Indonesian U-24 National Team which did not heal until they were eliminated in the last 16 of the 2022 Asian Games.

The Indonesian U-24 national team lost 0-2 to Uzbekistan in the last 16 match of the 2022 Asian Games which took place in China, Thursday (28/9/2023) afternoon WIB.

Rizky Ridho and his friends were able to trouble their opponents, forcing the match to go into extra time, before Uzbekistan scored two goals in that period.

Indra Sjafri continued to praise his players’ performance in the match, saying that during the 90 minutes of play, they played well and made it difficult for Uzbekistan to penetrate their strong defense.

“During the 90 minutes of the game, we played well. Uzbekistan had difficulty winning and penetrating our strong defense,” said Indra Sjafri in the post-match press conference, quoted from The Thao 247, Friday (29/9/2023).

However, Indra Sjafri highlighted the main problem in his team, namely the inability to anticipate dead ball situations.

He said that Uzbekistan’s first goal in the match was the result of this problem, which had previously occurred in matches against Taiwan and North Korea.

“But once again, we conceded from a dead ball situation, the same as when we conceded against Taiwan and North Korea,” explained Indra Sjafri.

Indra Sjafri admitted that coordination problems in midfield after dead ball situations were not only experienced by the Indonesian U-24 National Team, but also by national team players in various age groups.

“Not only at the 2022 Asian Games, but it is also a concern for other players,” said Indra Sjafri.