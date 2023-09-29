Suara.com – Indonesian facial skin is special and has its own characteristics because it tends to be thinner and softer. Unfortunately, this makes it more susceptible to aging and requires a lot of moisture to reduce the occurrence of wrinkles.

Moreover, Indonesia’s geographical position as a tropical country makes most Indonesians’ facial skin more susceptible to acne. With exposure to pollution, we certainly need skincare formulas that truly understand our skin’s needs.

Understanding this need, local Indonesian Skinterra skincare is here to provide the best solution for facial skin care for Indonesians.

Marsha Gabriele, Director of Skinterra, said that this skincare is able to meet the needs of an active lifestyle and high mobility.

“To provide the best skincare, we only use superior ingredients in our products, which are halal certified, of high quality and you can have them at affordable prices,” he said as Suara.com quoted on Friday (29/9/2023).

Perfect skin Brightening Toner is one of the superior products because it contains 2% Neurophroline to increase the brightness of your facial skin in just 2 weeks.

The content of Niacinamide, Ceramide and Hyaluronic Acid is widely known as one of the best formulas for maintaining and repairing your skin layer due to exposure to UV rays while keeping your skin moist throughout the day.

Apart from that, to provide the best care, stimulate new skin growth and provide maximum protection for your skin every day, this skincare also presents the best series that have been formulated with the best technology, starting from Brightening Facial Wash, Perfect Skin Brightening Serum, Hydraboost Brightening Moisturizer, Acne Solution Serum to Charcoal Clay Mask.

This skin care series makes the skin not only clean and bright, but also well hydrated and protects it from harmful free radicals.

“Skinterra is committed to carrying out the best innovations to provide the best skincare for the climate and skin of Indonesian people,” he concluded.