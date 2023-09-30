We already told you, Level-5 is offering interesting news for fans waiting Inazuma Eleven Victory Road. Apparently, more images have already been shared after the details from a few days ago.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

And today we have been able to see a new official gameplay. It shows us several scenes from the game, which look really good. You can see it below:

Finally, it’s also worth noting that all other games shown in the most recent Level-5 live will be released in the West.

