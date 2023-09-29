In Australia during spring, which in the southern hemisphere runs from September to December, magpies can become particularly aggressive. It is the season in which these animals lay their eggs and their chicks are born, and a small percentage of males begin to defend their territory, even attacking pedestrians and cyclists. In Australian newspapers and media, the most effective tips for dealing with their attacks are shared every September.

European and Australian magpies actually belong to two different species, although they both have distinctive black and white plumage. Their “attacks”, called swoop in English (i.e. “dives”), usually involve a certain number of approach flights, followed by passages increasingly closer to people, in which the magpies snap their beaks loudly or try to hit the head of the unfortunate person with beak or claws. On rare occasions, they may also attack with their beak and claws, causing minor injuries especially to the head.

Although these attacks are not particularly dangerous in themselves, they can have indirect and even serious consequences: in 2021 a little girl died after her mother fell on her because a magpie attack made her lose her balance. More often, cyclists, a very frequent target of attacks, may lose their balance, which could cause road accidents.

Although from the human point of view magpie attacks seem quite unjustified aggression, for magpies it is always a question of responding to a provocation and defending the nest in which the chicks are still present. The problem is that sudden arm movements, running and cycling are perceived by the magpie as a provocation. According to an expert interviewed by the BBC, “for a magpie to see a cyclist is like for a bank employee to see a person in a balaclava.”

Magpies are particularly intelligent animals, with an excellent memory and a relatively developed personality. They easily form friendly relationships with humans that can last for years, but they are also capable of holding a grudge for just as long if bad experiences happen to them. Their ability to recognize human faces sometimes creates very personal rivalries against specific humans. It can therefore happen that a particularly aggressive magpie encounters increasingly negative encounters, which in a sort of vicious circle make it particularly risky for humans to be within about 50 meters of the bird’s nest.

The magpie is a protected animal in Australia, and even when a specimen becomes very aggressive in many federal states it is illegal to kill it. In these cases the magpie can be captured and taken to an uninhabited area which must be at least 25 kilometers from its nest, so that the magpie is unable to find its way back there.

Furthermore, in Australia, magpies are quite well-liked animals, and it is preferred to prevent attacks, even with sometimes bizarre methods: there are those who tie plastic ties to bike helmets so that these form “spikes” pointing upwards , and those who wear sunglasses on the back of their head, so as to make the magpies believe that this is the front, from where the magpies avoid attacking. Painting googly eyes on the back of helmets and hats seems effective on pedestrians, but not on cyclists.

Hand-feeding magpies could help create a positive relationship with them, so that they don’t see passing humans near their nest as a threat, but the phenomenon has not been studied systematically.

In general, magpies are a rather popular animal, precisely because they are intelligent and friendly. Their singing is also highly appreciated. Australians quite calmly accept the inconveniences they can cause, and indeed identify with the bold behavior of these birds: there are several sports clubs named after them, typically with black and white uniforms like magpie feathers. The most famous is undoubtedly one of Melbourne’s rugby teams, among the strongest in the Australian championship, the Collingwood Magpies (in Italian, the Magpies of Collingwood, a neighborhood of Melbourne), also abbreviated to Pies.

Also affectionately called “swoopy boys” (boy in this case is a nickname used mainly with pets), the magpie also appears on the flag of South Australia, one of the six Australian federal states, and in 2022 it was inaugurated in center of Canberra, the Australian capital, a sculpture of almost 2 and a half meters which depicts a magpie pecking a potato chip. It is one of the many “big Australian things”, sculptures of animals and everyday objects scattered around Australia (including a crayfish, a cod, a tennis racket…), and is called Big Swoop.