There are just a few days left until October arrives and with it, the pensioners of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) remain pending, as every month, to the deposit of their resources and, therefore, any news about it arouses their curiosity. That is how some wonder if there will be a delay in the pension corresponding to the month of October.

Perhaps because of the need to help the grandchildren, the IMSS and ISSSTE pensioners. They seek to know if there is a possibility that their economic benefit will be delayeda situation that can be clarified according to the payment schedule of the institutes.

As such, the payment of September pensions from the IMSS “will be delayed” one day because October 1 is a Sunday, so the deposit will not arrive until Monday the 2nd. In the case of the ISSSTE it will be deposited today, September 29.

In accordance with the 2023 pension calendars, the upcoming payments will be on the following dates:

IMSS

September 1

October 2

November 1

December 1st

ISSSTE

September, August 31st

October, September 29

November, October 31

1st. part of the bonus, 1st. November fortnight

December, November 30

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions