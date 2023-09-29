The new magic shooter developed by Ascendant Studio, Immortals of Aveum, is updated today with a new implementation. In addition to various bug fixes and updates, patch 1.0.5.0 will most importantly add support for AMD’s recently released FSR3 upscaling technology, which uses a combination of super-resolution temporal upscaling technology, as well as one frame generation to deliver framerate improvements.

Reviewed by our Kommissarthe title by Ascendant Studio tells the story of Jak, a young wizard grappling with an enemy who threatens to destroy the entire world, subjugating him to his will. A classic high fantasy story with many elements related to fantasy literature.

