Shocking news came from the guitarist of the band HIVI!, Ezra Mandira. He decided to leave the band that had made his name.

To be precise, Ezra is no longer part of HIVI! after completing their gig schedule in October.

This news has also been confirmed directly by Ezra in a live TikTok recently.

The man who turned 32 today, Friday (29/9/2023), revealed the reason for leaving. Namely, he wants to continue his doctoral study program.

Also read: The career of the referee who cheated the Indonesian U-23 national team is gloomy, FIFA revokes his career in football for life, is that true?

“I chose and decided to focus on continuing my life journey outside of HIVI! Starting from the academic field, namely as an academic,” he said.

“More specifically, resigning from HIVI! for the future and beyond,” he continued.

Ezra’s decision to leave HIVI! also confirmed by his bandmates. One of them is as stated by Febri.

Febri announces Ezra’s resignation from HIVI! when they appeared at the Pestapora event some time ago.

He then praised his colleague who would continue his doctoral studies abroad.

Also read: MUO revokes MUID license from Poppy Capella, what happens to Fabienne Nicole’s participation in Miss Universe World?

“October is Ezra’s last month to be part of HIVI! because he will continue his PhD abroad,” said Febri, at that time.

“Indonesia needs professional friends, so that everything can develop further and become a source of pride for us,” he added.