Denpasar Voice – New to Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is rumored to be joining a new club.

The news of Lionel Messi joining a new club was a sensation because his contract at Inter Miami was still as long as it lasted.

Lionel Messi is rumored to be joining a club in his homeland.

This news is of course surprising for sports fans, especially football.

There was a stir over Lionel Messi’s decision to reject Barcelona and the club from the rich country of Saudi Arabia in order to move to MLS in the summer.

It would be a touching moment for Lionel Messi if it was true that he could return to his homeland and end up retiring there.

According to El Nacional as reported on the mirror.co.uk page, Saturday (30/9/2023), Lionel Messi will move to his childhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, when his contract ends.

Lionel Messi seems to have adapted to life in America and his performances on the pitch reflect his new surroundings.

Throughout his career with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi has managed to score 11 spectacular goals in his first 12 matches in the United States.

The success of this 37 year old man has won the hearts of his supporters when he arrived.

Fans’ admiration grew even stronger when he managed to win their first trophy through the league cup.

Messi has carved a place for himself in the club’s history.

It is currently known that Lionel Messi has earned around 50 to 60 million dollars per year while joining MLS, plus product contracts with partners such as Apple and Adidas.

Even though he has been in another city for a long time, Messi’s desire to return to his hometown seems strong.

It is reported that Messi’s return to his hometown of Rosario will bring his career to perfection.

Messi has expressed his desire to end his career at the club he joined when he was young.

Even in his glory days, Messi still remembers the place where he first started his career.

He once said this to one of the Spanish magazines, namely El Planeta Urbano, in 2016.

“If I returned to Argentina tomorrow, which I would like, the club where I would play would be Newell’s club,” said Leonel Messi on one occasion.

But his desire now is to be among his family. Messi’s wish is for his children to be in a peaceful place and able to enjoy life safely.

Seeing the many things that were happening in Argentina made him reluctant to return there while waiting for the current commotion to subside.

