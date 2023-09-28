Artificial intelligence is transforming the world of work and could affect your employment in the future. In this study, you can see how vulnerable your profession is to the advances of automation and what you can do to adapt to change.

Artificial intelligence has begun to be an essential tool that is advancing by leaps and bounds and could be stalking several jobs. In an era where technology is constantly evolving, AI is emerging as a fundamental support in various companiesand, in a few years, could radically transform the labor market.

It should be noted that generative AI, such as ChatGPT or Google Bard, are capable of generating text, images, audio and other types of content in a few seconds.

Without a doubt, they are beginning to have a significant impact in the business environment, since can automate many tasks currently performed by humans, but at a much faster rate.

According to Business Insider Spain, a study carried out by Indeed’s economic research team was published, which analyzed more than 55 million job offers published between August 2022 and July 2023.

The results are surprising and, in some cases, worrying, especially for the people who currently have these jobs.

The researchers concluded that all job postings on the Indeed platform were exposed, at least in part, to generative artificial intelligence. It means that, in some way, this technology could replace tasks related to these jobs.

List of jobs where AI already has skills to replace humans

Delivery drivers Supermarket cashiers Medical assistants Retailers or sales representatives Shift managers Technicians Customer service Administrative assistants

If you are a delivery person, AI is advancing skills like business operations and communication, but it still cannot completely replace car driving as well as deliveries. However, as the development of autonomous driving progresses, the picture could change dramatically.

ATMs could also be affected, since speed in collecting products is key skills in this position, in this way supermarkets will end long lines. On the other hand, technicians, who perform inspection and problem-solving tasks, would also be replaced in the future.

Generative AI technology is revolutionizing the world of work and creating new challenges as well as opportunities for workers. Some jobs that previously required 100% human skills, such as writing, design, or language translation, can now be replaced by intelligent algorithms that learn large amounts of data in seconds.

In the end, this can pose a threat to professionals dedicated to these activities, but they can also open up new possibilities for collaboration between humans and machines. To take advantage of these opportunities, Workers must be willing to adapt to changes and develop new skills that differentiate them from AI.