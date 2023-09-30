Ronia’s energy on stage has been overwhelming to the rhythm of Baby I love you by Aretha Franklin, although Malú has been the only coach who has turned.

The good vibes that the talent has spread is undeniable, she feels very comfortable on stage, and Malú has been the only one who has been able to enjoy her Audition. The coach wants to see Ronia with another song so she can enjoy it.

Antonio Orozco, although he has not turned his chair, has been amazed by that double facet of Ronia on stage: powerful acting, but calm and collected when speaking with the coaches. It was then that he made a fateful comment that Ronia was not going to let pass.

“I haven’t seen you but I imagine it was quite an explosion,” Orozco said about his performance. And Ronia, smiling, snapped at her that echoed everywhere: “If you had turned around, you would have seen it.”

How painful! Luis Fonsi and Malú were amazed by Ronia’s response. Could it be that he wanted to go to the Catalan team? Don’t miss this great moment in the video above!