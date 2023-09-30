Selebtek.suara.com – Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier’s relationship looks increasingly intimate and serious. The public also hopes that the two of them will continue their love affair down the aisle.

However, it is predicted that the future of the couple, who are 9 years apart in age, will not be smooth if they marry.

The famous fortune teller Denny Darko once said that Maxime’s career would suffer if he dared to marry Luna Maya.

“Maxime’s career can go up, yes, but if he gets married, I think it will limit his career. If he ends up getting married, his career will go down even further than before,” said Denny Darko.

On the other hand, Luna Maya recently uploaded a photo of herself with Maxime Bouttier with an interesting caption.

Ariel Noah’s former lover admits that he doesn’t believe in predictions, and has prepared himself for the worst possibility.

“When the forecast says 0 percent chance of rain but you still come prepared,” wrote Luna Maya in her upload, quoted on Saturday (30/9/2023).

This sentence seems to discuss predictions about her relationship with Maxime Bouttier being bad.

When met by journalists recently, Luna Maya said that if they were truly matched, she and Maxime Bouttier would definitely be husband and wife.

“If it’s a soul mate, it’s all up to me. I’m an adult woman, I have the right to choose whoever I want. And hopefully my partner will too,” said Luna Maya.

Luna Maya and Maxime’s relationship also has the blessing of Luna’s older brother, Ismael Dully.

“As an older brother, whatever he wants, I support him,” said Dully.

“Maxime is a good person. Yes, he is a smart person, he can speak French, he can speak Indonesian, he can speak English, that’s it. Well, I’m German, but I can’t speak German,” he added.