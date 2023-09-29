If 2020 and 2021 were undoubtedly the great years for teleworking, 2022 and 2023 are being the ones for returning to the office. With big technology companies leading the way, returning to the office is becoming the main point of friction between employees and companies.

Employees say that teleworking improves their productivity and helps them balance their family life. Companies, for their part, argue that teamwork suffers if teams do not share the same space and productivity falls. A recent study has provided new data on productivity in teleworking that leaves CEOs without arguments.

No opinions, just data. A few weeks ago, Goldman Sachs published its own analysis indicating that there was no conclusive evidence on the impact of teleworking on productivity. This report had compared the studies that had been published to date in which it was stated that it had both a positive and negative impact. Their conclusion was that none of them were based on a real teleworking environment and with updated tools, so they were not representative of the reality of teleworking in 2023. With this, the arguments of some companies such as Amazon or Google are thrown to the ground. shielded by productivity as one of the main arguments to force a return to the office.

The Annual Teleworking Report published by Workmeter, the company that develops automatic work time measurement software, reveals that teleworking improves concentration on tasks and, therefore, increases productivity. The study uses monitoring software that automatically records computer activity with 46,295 daily work records in companies in various sectors: banking, engineering, transportation, professional offices. This ensures that your observations are based on objective data, not the subjective opinions or feelings of employees or supervisors.

Less distractions, more productivity. One of the main conclusions reached by the study is that when working remotely, interruptions in tasks are drastically reduced, which automatically improves concentration. Employees achieve a concentration level of 71% when teleworking, compared to 66% when they are in the office. However, the improvement in concentration increases substantially in the case of supervisors, whose concentration goes from 65% when they are in the office to 83% when working remotely.

The explanation for this improvement is simple: the constant distractions that occur in the office are reduced. There are no impromptu meetings or spontaneous conversations with colleagues, which allows you to focus better on productive tasks.

Data on concentration in the office and teleworking

Flexibility of the day does not mean working less. The study has allowed the data to be filtered to determine the hours of activity and time. This has allowed us to see a broader picture of schedule flexibility and time management when teleworking.

The study reflects that 85.82% of teleworking employees work an active day of between 7 and a half and 8 and a half hours a day. 7.28% worked a day of between 6 and a half and 7 and a half hours, and 3.27% worked more than 8 and a half hours a day.

Travel is saved and intensive days are made. The time filter also allows you to set the start and end of the day, which also presents differences when working from home. On face-to-face work days, 16.92% start the day at 7:15 in the morning, while in person they do so around 8. That is, the time that is spent traveling to the office is spent in start the day earlier, although the same proportion of employees take advantage of that time for personal matters and start their day at the same time.

Distribution of the working day

The output data also reveals some interesting patterns about time management. While the most common departure time for face-to-face workers is between 5:15 p.m. and 6 p.m., the teleworking modality shows a more staggered behavior that reveals better use of time for lunch on the day left, getting closer to the intensive day.

With less stress and more conciliation. Self-management of time also makes some prefer to take longer breaks, stretching their work day beyond eight in the afternoon, leaving room for family conciliation and alleviating the effects of stress on health.

In this parameter, those who come out worst off are supervisors, who take breaks for an average of 1.9 hours when they are in the office, compared to 2.8 hours when they work remotely. Employees are more restrained with breaks, going from 1.2 hours in the office to 1.5 hours remotely.

If it is Thursday, you telework. The Annual Report on teleworking published by Workmeter provides an x-ray of the hybrid work model that is being imposed in recent months and the distribution of its working hours. The predominant model is 1 day of teleworking for 4 days of in-person work with 50.93%). 12.13% approach the opposite extreme with 4 days of teleworking and 1 in-person. Only 9.83% can telework 5 days a week.

Against all odds, Fridays are not the day that most telework is done, but Thursdays and Wednesdays are the preferred days to not go to the office, followed closely by Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

Percentage of hybrid work and teleworking days

