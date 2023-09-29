The team behind UItraRAM has obtained significant financial backing to carry out its project. If successful, it could completely change the future of memory and storage.

UltraRAM is a memory technology that combines the non-volatility of data storage memory, such as flash, with the speed, energy efficiency and endurance of working memory, such as DRAM.

To give you an idea, this technology could be capable of drastically reducing the energy consumption of laptops, smartphones and tablets, as well as elevating today’s fastest memories to new speeds never seen before.

UltraRAM is designed to break the divide between RAM and storage. So, in theory, it could be used as a single solution to cover these currently separate needs.

On today’s computer, that would mean that with an UltraRAM module with 2TB of storage we would have both internal memory and random access memory. Something that until now is just a dream.

It sounds really promising and the team behind UltraRAM has quite a few things done.

To be exact, the company has obtained significant financial support to introduce its component to the market, as noted in TechRadar.

In August this year, during the Flash Memory Summit, Quinas Technology won the award for the most innovative flash memory startup. Now, it has received backing from British government agency Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), through its ICURe Exploit program.

The grant has been awarded because Quinas has demonstrated commercial viability and cutting-edge science over a 6-month program.

With this funding, the team behind UltraRAM will test this technology at the nanoscale to demonstrate the key claims they have made about itin addition to cooperating with investors to move towards production.

Some really interesting statements, by the way.

Quinas ensures that the structure and composition of its technology allows data to be stored for more than 1,000 years without degradation. In addition, they claim that it has incredibly high durability: 10 million write/erase cycles.

According to the company, it also consumes much less power than traditional types of memory, while achieving much higher speeds.

The company is currently considering investing in better testing equipment to help it scale and perfect its technology. It will also collaborate with the Indian company Roorkee to model the performance of UltraRAM in different contexts.