Francesca’s comment on her father’s insistent calls

Francesca Icardi, the eldest of Mauro and Wanda’s two daughters, has her own Instagram profile clearly managed and monitored by the two parents. Recently the little girl published a screenshot that described the typical anxiety of a parent when her child doesn’t answer the phone. Mauro was trying to reach Francesca, who is 8 years old, by phone. But the little girl didn’t respond.

All of Wanda Nara’s children have cell phones so it is easy for parents to communicate with them when they are not at home. But Mauro Icardi reacted in a surprising way to Francesca Icardi’s lack of response. “When your cell phone has no volume,” commented the girl next to a screenshot showing the 10 missed calls from her father on Sunday. Apparently, the daughter of Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi had her phone on silent mode and she did not notice the player’s attempts.

September 29, 2023 (modified September 29, 2023 | 2.17pm)

