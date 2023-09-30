loading…

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi awaits the start of the IAEA meeting in Vienna, Austria. Photo/REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ANOTHER – The General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a resolution to consider Palestine as a state.

A number of news agencies reported this on Friday (29/9/2023).

According to Al Sharq Al Awsat newspaper, this happened when IAEA members voted on a draft resolution officially adopting the establishment of a “State of Palestine.”

The IAEA General Conference has voted, with a majority of 92 countries, on Egypt’s draft resolution formally adopting the designation of the “State of Palestine,” and granting it more rights and privileges.

In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian National Council said the extraordinary vote at the IAEA was a clear condemnation of Israel’s expansionist policy of occupation and illegal annexation in violation of international law.

“The Council thanks all countries that supported and encouraged the decision, especially the Arab Republic of Egypt which submitted the request on behalf of the State of Palestine,” said a statement by the Palestinian National Council.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Palestinian National Council Rawhi Fattouh welcomed the decision of the Anglican Church in South Africa to declare Israel an “apartheid state.”

“This decision is a victory for the Palestinian cause, and reflects the magnitude of racial injustice and discrimination against the Palestinian people, especially the invasion of Islamic and Christian places of worship, attacks on Christian clergy, and oppressive operations carried out by the fascist occupying government,” stressed Fatouh.

The High Committee for the Affairs of the Churches in Palestine also praised the Anglican Church’s decision, and said it was taken in response and solidarity to calls made by Palestinian Christians to hold Israel accountable for its “crimes against the Palestinian people.”

The Anglican Church in South Africa has dioceses in Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Angola, and St Helena, in addition to South Africa.

They hold a meeting of their church council, the “Synod,” every three years.

