As with physical businesses, on the internet the passage of time also influences the content we can enjoy. There may be many reasons why we need to go to a website that is currently no longer online. What can be done in these cases? Is it possible to view content that is no longer available? Indeed, this situation has a solution. And we tell you.

There are many reasons that can push us to want to search for a specific type of content or a specific web page that years ago we visited quite frequently and that now, some time later, we no longer even remember its URL: From getting inspiration on which to base our next design until we find specific content that can provide us with information on any aspect we are currently investigating. In addition to many other situations.

If the search engine we use by default does not provide us with information from the first moment, it is most likely that the website is no longer active. Or that the content has been updated and we can no longer enjoy the previous version, which contained the data we needed. Both situations have a solution, we explain them below.

Wayback Machine

WayBack Machine is one of the best-known tools on the internet precisely for consulting old content that is no longer available. To its credit it has almost 400,000 million indexed pages and of all of them it offers us different screenshots of the oldest versions.

Using this tool is very simple. All we have to do is visit the web page in question and enter the URL in which we are interested in its search engine.

Next, a calendar appears with all the days on which the WayBack Machine team has captured the page in question. In the case of our example, a total of just over 3,100 captures have been made since December 2003. But this information changes depending on the website in question.

Once we have the capture calendar at our disposal, we must choose the day and month we want to access. In our case, we have chosen February 14 as the date to which we want to go back to consult the information published that day.

As we can see, a list appears of the different versions that it has from that same day. We only have to scroll through all of them until we find the information we want to access.

Old Web

In essence, Old Web is a tool very similar to the previous one, but with clear emulator overtones. In this case, it not only shows us the previous versions of any website that it has stored in its files. But it also allows us to choose between browsers that we used in previous times: such as Internet Explorer 4, 5 and 6, Firefox 10 or Opera 12, among many others.

As with the previous tool, here we also find a very simple and intuitive website to use. It can be a good tool not only to consult sources of information that you can go to for any type of information, but also to check the way in which our own website has evolved over the years.

Cache Checker

In this case, the nature of the tool is significantly different from the rest of the options we have mentioned so far. Cache Checker shows us information, as website owners, if our page has been indexed by Google. Or, in other words, the last date on which Google robots have visited our website to analyze it.

This process is necessary so that pages such as Old Web or Wayback Machine show us information about previous versions of the website. So it can help us understand why in some cases we cannot find previous versions to consult on a website in which we are interested.

The post I want to see a website that is no longer online, how can I do it? appeared first on ADSLZone.