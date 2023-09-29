After reviewing all the controversies that arose with her wedding dress, Tamara Falcó revealed how she felt on the day of her wedding.

The Marchioness of Griñón has told how her brother Manuel Falcó led her to the altar, “the truth is that at that moment I felt very good, I felt like a Falcó,” said Joaquín’s guest, the rookie.

At that moment, Tamara Falcó missed the presence of her father, Carlos Falcó, who died on March 20, 2020. “My father would have had a great time, he would have enjoyed it because he was a joy,” she stated about the Marquis of Griñón .

The aristocrat has confessed that her father would have been delighted to take her to the altar on her wedding day with Íñigo Onieva. “I don’t believe that life ends here, I believe that she was present,” Tamara Falcó assured Joaquín.

The guest has given her opinion to the Rookie about her beliefs after death, “I don’t think we follow the same life as here, but I think he is in a better place.”