As a regular swimmer I have been able to try many watches that promise to measure this sport, but for two years I have remained firm in my loyalty to the only one that has truly achieved it.

Smart watches and activity monitors have been very fashionable for a long time, so much so that it is difficult to classify them as such, and they are an established trend that is here to stay, although obviously not all of them are the same and there are those who prefer a sports watch better. , with GPS and precise measurement of different types of sports.

Both among sports watches and among simple smart watches There are many who promise to measure swimming, but few deliver when push comes to shove.and whoever signs this knows it because he has tried many, including the Apple Watch, with a resounding failure to deliver what they promise.

However, There is a swimming watch with capital letters that really delivers, that I bought two years ago and that to this day is still the best of all by a huge margin.. I’m talking about the Garmin Swim 2, a specific watch for swimming in a pool or in open water and that barely exceeds 200 euros.

It has no successor for now and it has no rival, especially if what you are interested in is swimming and measuring your times and distance, pace or calories burned precisely. It does something that not everyone can do, and that is that it measures partial times, and not even the Apple Watch can do that.

For example It can measure 10 x 100 meters without problems, telling you at the moment on the screen and later in its application what time you have done in each of those series of 100 meters or what style you have used.

There are many more features that it has and that undoubtedly make it for me the best watch for swimming by far.

Accurate measurement with almost no errors in distance in swimming pools and open waters

Swim 2 measurement example in Garmin Connect

One of the problems that I have experienced with other watches, such as the Xiaomi Watch or the Apple Watch, is that the error rate when measuring the meters swum is very high, and that contrasts with what both promise.

In the case of the Garmin Swim I can confirm that in training of 4,000 or 5,000 meters, at most he is wrong by 24 or 50 meters.which is a truly remarkable figure and one that you can trust.

In open water use the GPS, and I have verified that there it also measures the pace, strokes and distance traveled well.and there can’t be many faults with it, honestly.

In addition, during pool activity it also measures SWOLF (the efficiency indicator) or heart rate, although it must be said that due to the difficulty of measuring heart rate in water it is always 10-15 heart rate below reality, but it is something common to everyone.

The pace alert system is particularly useful

Let’s say you want to swim 1,500 meters at a predetermined pace. In this case, it is difficult to know without stopping to look at the clock whether you are really doing it right or wrong. Well, the Garmin Swim 2 (and other Garmins that cost much more) has the solution.

It is the alert system and I have found it extraordinarily useful from the beginning, since You can tell the watch to alert you to go at a pace of 1:20 for example, so in a 25 meter pool it will emit sound and vibration every 20 seconds so you know if you are within the set objective.

It also has distance and time alerts, but they have not been as useful for me to “squeeze” my pace and not let me go.

You can upload your own workouts

If instead of swimming for time, say for an hour, you are one of those who likes to do sets and measure how long you have done in each of them, good news: Swim 2 does it too.

Besides You don’t have to memorize your workout beforehand: you can generate it in the Garmin Connect app, with series, rest times and more. This way you can see what you have to do and at what pace on the clock screen every time you stop at the wall.

As we have already mentioned, the top option of this watch is that you can measure series and know what time you have done in each of them when you finish.

It not only measures swimming, but also many other sports, and with GPS

This is what the running or cardio measurement looks like in Garmin Connect

In addition to swimming in open water or pool, measures other activities, such as running or cycling, and to do so it uses GPS.

In addition, it also measures cardio in the room, among many other things. It is therefore a sports watch that can be used for many more things, although it is obviously in the water where it makes the difference.

It also counts steps, calories, measures sleep quality and other things that cannot be missing from a device of this type.

It is not a smartwatch but it does have notifications and more

If you want a smart watch to pay in stores, respond to notifications or view photos, the Garmin Swim 2 is not the best option, but it does have some smart functions.

In particular, you can use it, for example, to find your mobile by ringing and vibrating from the watch. Not only that, but it synchronizes incoming calls and notifications from your mobile, although you cannot discriminate by application.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here