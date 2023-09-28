Joaquín wants to know what the man Tamara Falcó married is really like. The guest has already told about the trick she played with the one she has become her husband during her premarital course and has revealed the nice advice she received from her mother-in-law about her marriage.

For the Novato, the businessman is a very mysterious person, a statement that makes the Marchioness of Griñón laugh, “Is he very mysterious? Tonight I am going to see him in a different way,” the aristocrat stated with a laugh.

Tamara Falcó affirms that Íñigo Onieva does not remain silent at home, although on the street it seems that he does not speak as much. Joaquín’s guest, the newbie, has assured that her husband is very organized, even having a touch of German in his way of being.

What Íñigo Onieva’s El Hormiguero collaborator likes most is “what a good colleague he is because he is happy about my achievements as if they were his own,” she confessed.

Joaquín’s guest, the rookie, has also praised the affection he receives from his partner and the good relationship he maintains with Íñigo Onieva’s family,

“I’m a bit of an amoeba,” the Marchioness of Griñón has joked and talks about her husband as an adventurous person who encourages her to do things.