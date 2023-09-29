A year ago I told you that I had switched to O2 after many years at Vodafone. The red carrier was a bit stagnant relative to the competition and although I hadn’t had any major issues, I felt it was time to try this one out. Telefónica’s second brand. In addition to being a safe bet, it had products that fit my needs. At first, there were some things that I expected to change soon and after a year, these are the things that O2 needs to improve, but that do not change.

At O2 I initially contracted the rate with 1 Gbps speed and the mobile phone with 100 gigabytes for browsing, which later became 200 gigabytes. To this I added an additional line with 100 gigabytes that has not been improved. Later, I decided to go for a more contained rate because my usage was not close to what I had contracted, going on to have 500 Mbps speed and two additional lines with 50 gigabytes. However, throughout the year I have been seeing that O2 has not finished improving some vital aspects for me, although it is true that it has attended to other things how to activate 5G.

Extra lines are not up to par

The first thing I wanted to change at O2 is the additional lines, and it’s something I still think is wrong. Basically, it makes no sense that all additional rates are not offered on all fiber and mobile rates. Furthermore, they do not agree with the main line either.

For example, we have the possibility of adding 10GB for 5 euros or 40GB for 10 euros in two of the modalities, but then we can only add 100GB for 15 euros in the 1GB and 200GB rate. This rigidity is something that clashes with the motto of “an ethical and simple service.” In my opinion, there should be 3 options for unlimited lines that could be contracted freely with any rate.

In fact, I think they should be 10GB for 5 euros, 50GB for 10 euros or 200GB for 20 euros, so that there is not so much difference between the main ones. Furthermore, these prices are those offered by its competition, so they would not be out of the market either. But mainly I would bet on that freedom to add any additional fees on any fiber rate.

The MultiSIM is very expensive

There are still few operators that offer this service, even more so outside of the four big brands. The problem is that smart watches with mobile connection and other devices of this type do not stop increasing their popularity (and do not increase it further due to the difficulty of having eSIM or MultSIM in Spain).

At O2 we are dealing with an expensive service that requires payment of 5 euros per month per device, which makes we end up paying 60 euros more a year or, as is my case, 120 euros for having to provide connectivity to two Apple Watches. MultiSIM cannot be a free service, but you should opt for more flexible plans for several devices or prices more in line with those offered by the competition (Orange 2.95 euros).

Router WiFi 6

We are facing the final stretch of 2023 and WiFi 7 is already being talked about openly as the new wireless communication standard that will change everything. However, O2 is still promoting Movistar’s Smart WiFi router, which is not adapted to WiFi 6. It is true that the blue operator does have a model with these features, but it is not even remotely available for its second brand.

Beyond all this, the truth is that there have been no problems with O2 in this entire year that I have been with them. The service has worked every day without exception and they have never made a mistake in billing. The only time I have needed to call customer service, exquisite treatment and a quick resolution of the doubt.

And you, what would you change at O2?