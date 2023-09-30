The refurbished section of Amazon hides bargains that are really worth mentioning, in some cases with offers that seem like price errors.

Amazon is an online commerce giant that does not stop growing, not only in numbers but also in projects and sections, although there are several that have been on its website for a long time and that few people know about, such as Amazon Warehouse, which is where They sell products from returns, with a guarantee and a month’s trial, but much cheaper than if you buy them new.

Obviously, betting on refurbished products has its drawbacks, but it also has its advantages. To begin with, that Amazon is the one who gives the guarantee and they do not usually argue: if things do not go well, you return the product within 30 days and receive your money back. But if it goes well, you’ve almost certainly found a crazy bargain.

In the case of who writes, I can affirm that I have found and taken advantage of one of those crazy offers that seem like a price mistake, and in August I bought a Roomba 981 that the store itself values ​​at more than 900 euros, but which I got at Amazon Warehouse for only 160 euros in Very Good condition. The best thing is that today it is still on sale for just over 200 euros

Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Dirt Detect technology, WiFi connection, programmable via mobile app and compatible with Alexa. It has great suction power with quality brushes…

The result? I received a new Roomba, brand new and with all its accessories, even the stickers and seals. which proved that it had barely been opened and that a user simply decided to return it. Perhaps there was some scratching on the external box, but nothing on the robot vacuum cleaner itself.

Paying a fraction of the original price, I now have one of the best Roomba that is sold, a robot that really makes a difference for me, which came from a mid-range Cecotec Conga, and it is really the 981 with its rubber brushes It does leave the floor free of particles and dust, which is important if like me you have two cats and a baby at home.

Bargains with risk, but not too much

Many people choose not to buy refurbished products for fear that they may be defective or not have a warranty, although in my case I have been hunting for these bargains on Amazon Warehouse for years and so far I have not had any problems.

Normally I select very good or like new condition and these products come practically brand new, but for much less money than they would cost you otherwise.

It is true that The warranty is only one year instead of the three that new products have by law, and it is an inconvenience, although I repeat: a 900 euro Roomba for only 160 euros well worth taking the risk.

Here you can see the price of the Roomba that I bought on August 20.

The conditions of the reconditioned ones have been improving little by little over time and now Warehouse is a safe place to buy from, especially when there are events such as Prime Day or Black Friday, which apply an extra 20 or 30% discount to all their products.

With October’s Prime Day already in sight, it’s probably a good idea to take a look at this section of the website to find the real bargains on the market.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here