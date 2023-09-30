loading…

Ukraine’s war against Russia is called a civil war. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – The Ukrainian conflict is a fight between two Slavic countries that the rest of the world should not be involved in. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He added that most other Western countries are doing everything they can to spread hostility.

In an interview with Radio Kossuth, Orban said the conflict between Kiev and Moscow “is not our war,” but rather “a war of Slavic brotherhood between two countries.” Therefore, he said other countries should try to “isolate it, separate it and prevent it from spreading further.”

However, he admitted that Budapest and other Western countries had a very different view of the situation, with Western countries intending to globalize the conflict and seeing it as their war.

According to Orban, this approach is wrong because Western countries risk severe consequences without having a clear goal.

He attributed this difference in position to the fact that Hungary borders Ukraine, while most of Kiev’s supporters are quite far from the country.

The Hungarian Prime Minister noted that, despite “tens of thousands of people dying”, the front line remained unchanged, and there was a “constant danger” that other countries would be affected by the conflict.

Orban also stated that recognizing Ukraine as a member of the European Union before the conflict was over was a mistake. He noted that Kiev and Moscow have territorial disputes, and therefore it is difficult to predict how big or small Ukraine will ultimately be, and how many residents will remain when hostilities end. He said this is a key parameter for distributing responsibilities and resources in the EU.

The prime minister concluded by claiming that the bloc is short of funds, and must now decide between supporting Ukraine or its less developed member states, such as Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Croatia.

Earlier this month, Orban predicted that “the worsening economic situation in the West will force countries to defend peace,” and they would urge Kiev to negotiate with Moscow.

Since the conflict broke out in February 2022, Hungary has been highly critical of Western economic sanctions against Russia, as well as shipments of increasingly sophisticated weaponry to Ukraine.

(ahm)