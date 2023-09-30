We analyze the most promising gaming combination that HP OMEN currently offers.

OMEN 45L, technique in its design, fire in its essence

Join the conversation

HP decided to bet on the gaming market and now offers all types of desktop products, laptops, monitors, mice, keyboards and accessories focused on gamers. A while ago the HP OMEN 27c monitor arrived, which at 27 inches with a QHD resolution offered a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 1000R curved panel that promised an immersive and fluid experience. Does it meet expectations? We will tell you about it below. However, this time it appears HP OMEN 27qs and HP OMEN 45L, a perfect combination.

The OMEN by HP 27-inch gaming monitor repeats the QHD and 240 Hz quality, although it stands out again by having almost imperceptible transitions between frames and very sharp details. For its part, The OMEN 45L gaming desktop comes with the advantages of a desktop with a 12th generation Intel Core i9 processorbeing designed to enjoy the new generation of gaming.

Technical specifications

HP OMEN 27qs MonitorScreen size: 68.6 cm (27″)Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (QHD)Screen type: IPSResponse time: 1 ms GTG (with Overdrive)Brightness: 400 nitsConnectivity: HDMI; Audio; USB hub;DisplayPort

As for the box contentsBeyond the monitor and its corresponding power cable, the HP OMEN 27qs includes a DisplayPort cable, a warranty card, a USB type A to B cable and a quick installation poster.

GAMING OMEN 45L Desktop Processor: Intel Core i9-12900KF or lower (3.2 GHz base frequency, up to 5.2 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 30 MB L3 cache, 16 cores, 24 threads) Graphics card: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3090 (24 GB GDDR6X dedicated) or lower Memory: HyperX RAM up to 64 GB DDR4-3467 MHz both 2.5″ and 3.5″ form factor storage; 2 support, 2.5″ form factor storage only Operating system: Windows 11 or lower Expansion slots: 1 x 16 PCI-E lanes 4th Gen; 1 x 4 Gen 3 PCI-E lanes Top External I/O Ports: 2 USB 2.0 Type-A; 2 SuperSpeed ​​USB Type-A with 5 Gbps signal rate (battery charge 1.2 , HP Sleep and Charge)Rear external I/O ports: 2 USB 2.0 Type-A; 1 SuperSpeed ​​USB Type-A with 5 Gbps signal speed; 1 SuperSpeed ​​USB Type-A with 10 Gbps signal speed; 1 SuperSpeed ​​USB Type-C with 5Gbps signal speed; 1 SuperSpeed ​​USB Type-C with 10Gbps signal speed

As for the OMEN 45L, it is presented as a desktop computer built for total performance and the possibility of improving its performance without the need for tools, having space for everything that is necessary.

This computer also offers superior cooling thanks to OMEN Cryo Chamber, a patented system that uses ambient air to generate maximum cooling inside the system. As if that were not enough, it is compatible with 2nd generation Intel Cryo Cooling technology and allows you to connect up to 4 120 mm RGB or ARGB system fans to have a 360 mm AIO liquid cooling system.

A monitor with a pleasant user experience

As soon as you turn on the monitor it is easy feel enveloped by the screen and enjoy the game session, if that is what it is used for, being equally valid for using the desktop computer. The monitor is made of matte black plastic, with a robust and elegant appearance and being adjustable in height and inclination.

By incorporating a Blazing 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG response time with Overdrive, the fluidity of the gaming monitor is assured, as it prevents any motion blur from occurring. Likewise, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility eliminates screen tearing and lag.

The sharp graphics with QHD resolution It allows you to enjoy the best graphics in games, as well as in series and movies. In addition, taking into account past errors, a wide variety of colors and shades of sRGB 99% and the DCI-P3 95% color gamut are offered.

They are aRGB lighting, dual integrated speakers, and an adjustable stand It also helps shape the gaming spaces of its owners, who will be able to connect all kinds of accessories thanks to two HDMI 2.0, a DisplayPort 1.4 and two USB-A 3.2 ports.

A computer capable of everything

The appearance of HP OMEN 45L surprises with a unique design by mixing its black box with a tempered glass and three huge RGB fans on the front. In this way, it manages to prepare a unique performance inside thanks to a completely metal frame with input, without the need for tools, in addition to 4 RGB zones.

A computer valued at almost 3,000 euros should offer everything that any user could expect at such a price. Fortunately, OMEN 45L is perfect for those who do not want to worry about building a PCbeing able to find the perfect device to fully enjoy a perfect after-dinner meal for whatever they might want.

To point out some negative aspect, the motherboard does not let the processor reach its limits, although even in the most existing games you can enjoy the maximum fluidity imaginable with surprising graphics. As for the acid test (how refrigeration works in the middle of September with the highest temperatures), OMEN 45L gets an A, because Its cooling system works perfectly without making any annoying noise.

In summary, HP has improved its desktop gaming capabilities, although It does not reach perfection by not having the best bios options. However, its modern design, incredible cooling and power that will not leave anyone behind, make the OMEN 45L one of the best options for players who can afford it.

HP OMEN 27qs

GAMING OMEN 45L

Are HP OMEN 27qs and HP OMEN 45L worth it?ProsA monitor with clear, vibrant and consistent colorsLow response time240 Hz refresh rateA computer with plenty of powerOutstanding coolingSpectacular designConsGetting the best specifications costs more than 3,000 eurosFew ports for lovers of accessories?ConclusionsIf you can afford a PC that is capable of moving games at more than 60 frames per second at maximum graphic quality, HP offers a very promising gaming computer for the new generation, which The next few years will only add more and more demanding games. For its part, the monitor is one of the best options on the market, now also incorporating quality speakers that are rarely found. It is not a cheap combination, but it is perfect to enjoy everything you can imagine.

Join the conversation

This device has been analyzed independent thanks to a transfer by the brand. The article contains purchase links for which Alfa Beta Juega may receive a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.