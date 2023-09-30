A guide with the chronological order to watch the Kingdom anime series.

Considered one of the best war anime and one of the best action manga, Kingdom is set in China, during the Warring States period, and focuses on how the protagonist, Li Xin (Shin in Japanese), and his best friend Piao (Hyou)who are war orphans, share the dream of becoming “Great Generals of the Heavens,” until Hyou sadly passes away.

Shin, after Hyou’s death, meets Ying Zheng (Ei Sei), who is the heir to the throne and has the dream of unifying China, so he joins him and they propose to help each other achieve their goals. : unify China and become the “Best General in the World”respectively.

In case you want to follow Shin and Ei Sei on their long journey through Kingdom history, we’ll introduce you below the chronological order of the entire anime series.

Kingdom – Season 1

To start watching the Kingdom anime series, obviously the most logical thing would be start watching the first season. This adapts the beginning of the story of Li Xin (Shin), the beginning of his journey on the mission to become “the Best General in the World”, and his meeting with Ei Sei, whom he will join, in order to unify everything the territory of China.

This season of the series was released in June 2012, and consists of thirty-eight episodes in totalwhich were broadcast from its premiere until February of the following year, 2013.

Kingdom – Live action films (optional)

Another possible way to start seeing the story of Kingdom is nothing more and nothing less than watching the live action movies. Although live-action anime productions have a bad reputation for how disappointing they tend to be, Kingdom has three live action films that are really worth seeing.

However, it is necessary to highlight the fact that the three films, released in 2019, 2022 and 2023, respectively, do not adapt the first season of the series verbatim, as they omit various details of the plot, therefore, The ideal would be to start watching the anime in season 1.

Another aspect worth noting is that Kingdom’s third live-action film, Kingdom: Unmei no Honohaving been released a few months ago, It is not available on streaming platforms Until now.

Kingdom – Season 2

Regardless of whether you decide to delve into the story of Kingdom by first watching season 1 or the live action films, in any case, in order to continue with the story, what you will have to do is watch the second season of the series.

This was released in June 2013, broadcasting a total of thirty-nine episodes until March 2014. In this season, we see how Shin has advanced in his dream of becoming a general, now with hundreds of men at his back, although, equally, with rivals who oppose him, and his friend, Ei Sei, as the latter attempts to reclaim his position as the rightful king of Qin.

Kingdom – Season 3

To continue with the chronology of the series, you will have to watch the third season, considered probably the best anime so farWell, in addition to the fact that the animation improves significantly, it shows epic battles in which Shin and Ei Sei are involved to defend Qin from the enemies who oppose the unification of China.

Regarding this third season of the anime series, it was launched in April 2021, and was broadcast until October of that same year, consisting of a total of 26 episodes.

Kingdom – Season 4

Address everything what happened in history after the Coalition Army attackwhich attempted to destroy Qin and thwart the plans of Shin and Ei Sei, opposing the unification of China.

This, like the third season, It consists of 26 episodes in totalwhich were launched and broadcast between April 2022 and October of that same year.

Kingdom – Season 5

This specific season is in development, so it has not been released yet; plans to tackle the story from chapter 442 of the manga onwards, following the adventure of Shin, Ei Sei, and the other main characters in their mission to grow Qin and unify China.

Although there is no information about the specific date on which this season is scheduled to premiere, it is known that Its launch is set for January of next year 2024.

