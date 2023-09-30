Knowing how to sign a PDF is a crucial task today, where communication and document management have become increasingly digital.

Whether it’s putting your signature on an important contract, validating a legal form, or simply authorizing a personal document, knowing how to sign a PDF document is an essential skill today.

The good news is that it doesn’t matter what platform you use, since Windows, Mac, Android or iOS for iPhone have solutions so you can carry out this process effectively and safely.

In this article you are going to immerse yourself in what is PDF electronic signature on different operating systemsdiscovering the variety of tools and methods available that will allow you to add your signature quickly and efficiently.

How to sign a PDF on different Windows, Android or iPhone:

How to sign a PDF document with Windows

If you don’t know how to sign a PDF with Windows, you should know that the best way to do it is to use the Microsoft Edge browser that comes with the operating system.

Signing a PDF in Windows is the easiestknowing the following steps:

For open a file, drag it to a browser tab from File Explorer or tap Ctrl + O and select the PDF document. At the top of the screen, you will see a new toolbar where you must click on the small arrow next to Draw to choose the color and thickness of your signature line. Now sign the document using your mouse, trackpad, stylus (if you have one), or your own finger if your Windows device has a touch screen. If you don’t like your digitized autograph and need to start over, click the icon that looks like an eraser. When it is the one you want, you just have to go to the save icons which you will see in the upper right corner of the screen (floppy disks). Click on the one on the left to save over the original PDF (Save) or in the one on the right (with the pencil icon) to save the signed document as a new file (Save As).

How to sign a PDF with Android

If you want to know how to sign a PDF document on Android, you should know that you will not need to download any application, since you will be able to use Google Drive, a pre-installed app, to achieve this.

Los steps to sign a PDF on Android They are extremely simple:

Open the PDF in Google Drivethen tap the edit button (bottom right), which looks like a pen with a doodle beside. Tap the tool Feather (bottom left) and choose a color and line thickness for your signature. Once this is done, you can sign directly on the document. Use the eraser or the undo (back arrow) buttons on the toolbar to go back and start over, if necessary. Now all you have to do is click on Save copychoose where you want it to be saved and click on Keep.

If Google Drive doesn’t convince you, Android also has plenty of third-party options for you to use.

Adobe Fill & Sign can scan a written signature you have on a piece of paper, while JetSign can also work with other file types.

How to sign a PDF document with iOS

The digital signature functions on iOS and iPadOS are the same, finding the solution in the Files application.

To know how to sign a PDF on an iPhone with iOS you must do the following:

Open a PDF in Filesthen tap the icon in the lower right corner that looks like a pen completing a form. A list of your existing signatures will be displayed, including those you created on your Mac. You can also add a new signature using the different pens at the bottom. You can sign with your finger or with an Apple Pencil if you have one. Once you have made your signature, you just have to click on OK and it will be printed on the document.

As is normal, there are several third-party apps for iPhone and iPad that perform this same signing function.

PDF Expert gives you access to a host of PDF editing tools. On the other hand, you can take advantage of SignNow, a good option if several people need to sign the same file.

How to sign a PDF with macOS

To know how to sign a PDF document on computers with the Apple operating system, you only have to look at the native tool Preview.

By default, all PDF files should open in the tool by double-clicking on them, but if that’s not the case, you can always invoke the app via Spotlight search (Command + Space keys) by typing preview.

Once inside the program, go to Archive and then to Open to select the PDF document. For sign a PDF on macOS You have to perform these steps:

You should see an icon in the toolbar at the top that looks like a signature. If you don’t see the option, go to Ver and click Show markup toolbar. Click on the signature button and choose Create signature. There are several ways to do this: you can scribble your autograph on your trackpad, you can hold a sheet of paper with your signature up to your Mac’s webcam, or you can sign with your finger or an Apple Pencil on an iPhone or iPad linked to the same ID. Apple than your computer. When you are finished click List and you’ll see how your doodle will appear in the document, where you can move it and resize it as needed. Your signature will automatically be saved for future use, so the next time you open a document in Preview, you can click the signature icon and your autograph will be there. To save over the current PDF, choose Archive and then Keep or if you prefer to create a new file, choose Archive y Export.

It is clear that the firma de PDF en Windows, Mac, Android e iOS It has become an indispensable skill for work and also in the private sense.

Knowing how to sign a PDF document is something that helps you a lot, since it can serve to give validity to certain documents and integrity to the files. Before it had to be in person, nowadays, fortunately, many times it only depends on the signing that you can do from the device you have.