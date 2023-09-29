We are going to give you some tips that you can try detect if your mobile has been hacked, and thus be able to take security measures. We are all exposed to a virus or malware infecting our device, and that is why it is important to be able to identify this problem.

Here, you must keep in mind that each point that we are going to mention alone does not mean that you have been hacked. However, when you notice that you have several of the symptoms we mentionedthen perhaps you should start considering that you may be infected.

Your phone overheats when it shouldn’t

It is normal that when you are playing games, editing videos or uploading TikToks, your phone overheats a little, because it will be working internally. The normal thing is that when you use the phone it heats up, and when you don’t use it it stays at a lower temperature.

But if you detect that Your phone gets very hot when you are not using it, unless you have it in the sun it could mean that it is working internally… when it shouldn’t. It may be that a process has gotten stuck, and the solution is just to restart it. But if you restart it and it continues to behave like this, it may be suspicious.

Check your calls and SMS

One of the most suspicious behaviors is that your mobile makes calls or send messages by itself. Come on, if you go into the call log or SMS application and see that there are calls and messages to strange numbers that you definitely haven’t made, you can start to get suspicious.

If there are only one or two you should not be alarmed, you may have done it accidentally and forgotten. But if it happens often you should worry. Also remember that there is some malware that can manipulate the call log to add or remove numbers, so if you have suspicions it is best to check the calls and messages directly on your operator’s bill.

See call forwarding

If you ever notice that you stop receiving calls or someone tells you that they called you and something strange happened, check if call forwarding is active. This causes all calls going to your number to be sent to another. If you haven’t activated it, then you should suspect that something serious may have happened.

Check the messages you receive

Another very important aspect is check the messages you receive. For example, if you receive two-step verification messages to access an account or requests to change your password, it is because someone is trying to hack one of your applications.

In these cases, if you had some spy software installed on your mobile, it could read these messages and be used to access these accounts. Therefore, when you see these messages always Verify that you can still log into the account to which it refers, and if possible look in this application from which devices it has been accessed to detect intruders.

Check your messages on social networks

Related to messages, another thing that can happen is that you write strange messages to contacts in messaging applications or social networks. If someone tells you hey, you wrote me this strange thing, it is possible that someone has accessed your account on that social network or application.

This does not in itself mean that your mobile phone has been hacked, this would be the most complicated way to access your service accounts. Change your password, regain control of that application or social network, and if you see that it has happened in several you should worry even more.

Active permission notifications

Both Android and iOS have indicators that tell you when some of your phone’s most sensitive permissions are being used. For example, you will be notified when an application accesses your location, your microphone or the device’s camera.

Therefore, if, for example, you see that your cell phone tells you that your camera or microphone are being used without you having an app open, then you should worry. You may simply have just used an app that has made use of these functions and it may take a while for your phone to deactivate everything when you stop doing so, but if you see that these indicators appear suddenly and for no reason, it is something to worry about.

Be careful with second-hand mobile phones

If you buy a second-hand mobile phone, be careful if you see that It comes already configured with a customization layer or have Jailbreak in the case of iOS. The fact that your cell phone has been modified does not mean that you are being spied on, but it can make it easier to do so.

Here, always make sure always reset any mobile you buy to its factory settings, and if you want to customize it, it is best that you do it yourself. The normal thing is that all the applications that come pre-installed as standard with the mobile when you reset it are safe.

Check installed applications

And since we mentioned the applications, if you suspect that your mobile may have been hacked you have to Thoroughly review your installed apps. Go to the list with them, and check to see if there are any applications that you have not installed and that are not a system application or that came pre-installed.

One of the most common ways to infect and hack a mobile phone is by installing malicious applications. Some try to camouflage themselves with names like System Update, Sys Options and similar, to appear to be internal functions of the mobile. But if you see that you can uninstall them then it is not a vital function of the mobile, and the best thing is uninstall all the apps you don’t know and don’t think you installed it yourself.

Here, A trick to find malicious applications is to check battery or data consumption. Normally the applications you use the most will appear first, but if you detect that an unknown app is consuming a lot of battery it is because it is being used a lot, and perhaps you have not opened it yourself. And if it also consumes a lot of data it is because it is sending content from your mobile.

It is also convenient check which apps access your location. This is one of the most sensitive permissions, and you should disable it in all apps where you do not actively use location, anything other than map apps or similar. And don’t worry, because if you remove the permission from an app but then when using it it needs it, then it will ask you again.

En Android, usa Play Protect

If you have an Android mobile, always keep the Play Protect function activated. Play Protect is a kind of antivirus built into your mobile, which will analyze the applications you install and have installed in search of any that are harmful. If your phone has been hacked, this function may be disabled.

If this is the case, it is best to go to Google Play and, after clicking on your profile photo, enter Play Protect and activate it. After doing so, then click on the option to analyze your mobile to find possible dangerous applications. Just because it is disabled does not mean that you have been hacked, but it is like leaving a window open to make it easier to do so.

What to do if you have been hacked

In case you suspect that your mobile has been hacked, then you should take some precautions. The first thing of all is to secure your mobile, uninstalling the malicious application, and to be completely safe, resetting the mobile to its factory settings to quickly remove any extraneous settings.

Next, you have to assume that perhaps important data has been stolen. Therefore, check the activity of your cards linked to the mobile phone and the pages or social networks where you have an account, and if you see suspicious activities, deactivate the cards or change the passwords.

It is also convenient notify your contacts in case you have sent them messages with links to malware with which to infect them as well. In some viruses this is common to continue spreading and infect more users.

