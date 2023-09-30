Proper cache management in Windows 11 is essential to maintaining an efficient and smooth operating system.

Cache is a critical feature that temporarily stores frequently used data and files to speed up the access of applications and websites. While this feature optimizes the user experience, over time, it can lead to performance issues and take up valuable space on your hard drive.

Additionally, clearing the cache can remove these problematic files and allow apps to function properly again.

Today you will know how you can clear the cache in Windows 11in addition to knowing the advantages that this practice brings for your operating system.

Advantages of clearing cache memory in Windows 11

Clearing the cache in Windows 11 offers a number of significant benefits to system performance and efficiency.

Here are some of the most notable virtues:

Increased system speed: The cache temporarily stores frequently used data and files to speed up access. However, if this cache fills excessively, it can slow down the system, so it must be cleared. More storage space: When the cache is very full, it can take up a significant amount of hard drive space. Deleting it regularly frees up valuable space. Application problems: Corrupt cache files can cause application problems such as crashes or malfunctions. System stability: Keeping the cache clean can contribute to greater stability of the operating system, since the probability of errors and unexpected crashes can be avoided. Privacy and security: By deleting the cache, you delete temporary data that could contain sensitive information about you that could be misused. Web content update: Clearing your browsers cache can ensure that you always see the most up-to-date version of the websites you visit.

Cleaning recommendations to clear cache memory

You will be able to use the system recommendations to achieve a simple cleaning of the cache in Windows 11. The steps are as follows:

Go to Setting. After that in System Choose Storage. Now is the time to give in Cleaning recommendations. Select the temporary items that take up the most space from the list and click the button Clean to delete the files.

Clear Windows 11 Store Cache

If you get many of your apps and games from the Microsoft Store, you can clear the temporary file cache to improve performance. For clear temporary Windows Store cache files:

Press the keys Windows + R to open the dialog window Execute. Writes wsreset.exe and click You accept. A blank command prompt screen will briefly appear during the process.

Clear DNS cache in Windows 11

The domain name system (or DNS) points domain names to specific IP addresses.

Flush DNS cache allows you to fix sites not loading in your browser due to too much IP address translation data.

Press the Windows key with the right mouse button. Now select PowerShell as Administrator. Type the following command and press Enter: Clear-DnsClientCache

Clear Windows 11 cache: temporary files by hand

Sometimes the best way to clear cache in Windows 11 is to do it by hand, since you will know for sure that it has been removed. For this you must do the following:

Press the keys Windows + R to open the dialog Execute. Writes %temp% and click Accept. Select all items in the folder Temp and click on the trash icon in the command bar to delete them. If the message appears Folder access deniedClick the button To omit.

You have another option using the PowerShell command line. If you follow these steps you will also be able to delete the temporary ones from Windows 11:

Press the Windows key with the right mouse button and choose PowerShell as administrator. Copy and paste the following command and press Enter: del /q/f/s %TEMP%\* During the process, you will see several lines of code indicating that temporary files are being removed from Temp.

Clear Microsoft Teams cache

If you work a lot with Microsoft Teams, you should also keep in mind clear the temporary files cache of this application. To carry out this task you must follow these simple steps:

Close the Microsoft Teams desktop app completely. Press the keys Windows + R to start the dialog Execute Now write the following path: %appdata%\Microsoft\Teams When the File Browserpress and hold the key Ctrlselect the folders Cache, Code Cache y GPUCache, which you must eliminate. Restart Microsoft Teams so that it activates with no cache used.

In conclusion, clearing the cache in Windows 11 is an essential action to optimize the performance and efficiency of your operating system. The advantages are clear, as you just read.

Do not underestimate the value of this maintenance task, since it will make your computer run more smoothly and free of files that it does not need. You will achieve it with little effort, since you already know how to clear the cache in Windows 11 in a simple way.