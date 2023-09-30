Device security and privacy have become a fundamental concern for many users. Starting from this context, the ability to block applications in Windows without depending on additional software becomes essential for this purpose.

Fortunately, Windows 11 offers powerful built-in tools that allow full control of which apps are running, providing an extra level of security and privacy.

This article will take you through a detailed tour of the various ways you can block programs in Windows using the operating system’s native features.

It doesn’t matter if you are a professional looking to optimize your workflow or a user concerned about the security of your personal information, this article will provide you with valuable ideas and techniques to achieve your goal without unnecessary complications. We tell you how to block apps and programs in Windows 11 without installing anything:

Add a local user account to block programs in Windows

If you want to block applications in Windows and even not allow operating system settings to be changed, adding a standard account is a brilliant idea.

A local user account does not have great rights, being unable to manage applications or change system settings. So can Quickly add a local user account in Windows 11:

Enter the setting Windows and go to Accounts. There, select Family. Click the button Add someone. Follow the steps that they indicate and make sure you choose a non-administrative account.

Block applications in Windows without allowing .exe files

Before starting with this method to block applications in Windows, you must make sure that you know the program or programs that you want to paralyze and that they cannot be executed under any circumstances, at least for the time you deem necessary.

The steps you must follow are these, although you can only do them if you have Windows Pro or higher:

The first thing is to open the start menu and type gpedit.exe. As soon as it comes out, press it to enter. You will now see the Windows policy editor screen. You must go to the left column and enter User SettingsThen in Administrative Templatesand once there click on System. Within System, look for the option Do not run specified Windows applications (it is at the bottom), to right click on it. When you do, in the menu that is launched, click on the option To edit, to change this value. Now you have to choose the option Enabled at the top. When you do, click on the button Show from the list of disallowed applications. This will take you to another window in which you only have to write the names of the .exe files that you want to block. From here on, these programs will be blocked in any account on this Windows computer. When you’re done, tap Apply and restart the computer.

Block programs in Windows by not giving users permission

To block programs in Windows, there is the possibility of preventing other users from installing third-party applications on your computer.

Below we tell you how to configure the Microsoft operating system for this:

Open the menu setting pressing the keys Windows + I In the left panel, select Applications. Click Advanced application settings. Expand the dropdown menu next to Choose where to get apps and select Microsoft Store only (recommended).

Block applications in Windows from Windows Installer

Another way to block applications in Windows is to prevent Windows Installer from working. For that you have to enter the Local Group Policy Editor as follows:

Press the keys Windows + R to open the dialog Execute. Writes gpedit.msc and click Accept. Now that you are inside the Policy Editor, navigate to User Configuration > Administrative Templates > System. In the right window, scroll down until you find Do not run specified Windows applications. Double click and you will see another window appear. If you hit Activateda new option appears called List of disallowed applications. Click on Show and a third window will appear, where you must write the path of the program you want to block. You must design the path to the location of the Windows installer, so that the Policy Editor can find it. The Windows Installer program is called msiexec.exe and it is in C:\Windows\System32\msiexec.exe Copy and paste it into the space provided in the box and click Accept. The Windows installer should now be locked.

In short, Windows 11 offers a variety of powerful options for blocking apps and programs without requiring the installation of additional software.

By taking advantage of these native operating system features, you can improve your online security and privacy, as well as keep your productivity at an optimal level.

Now that you know all the ways to block apps and programs in Windows 11 without installing anythingyou can choose the one that best suits you.