Usually, people need to withdraw money from an ATM to pay an emergency bill in cash, however, You are not always close to the bank branch where you have a card.

If so, we will tell you how much commission banks charge for withdrawing money from the ATM, according to data of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

You have to take into account that the amount of commission that banks charge depends on each one and that, in addition, they sometimes charge higher commissions for making withdrawals in supermarkets, shopping centers, airports, bus terminals, convenience stores, pharmacies and gas stations.

This is the commission charged by each of the main banks

Bank / Maximum commission in pesos for withdrawing cash

Multiva / 40.00 Bansi / 35.00 Santander / 30.00 Scotiabank / 30.00 Afirme / 30.00 Banorte / 30.00 BBVA / 29.50 HSBC / 28.75 Citibanamex / 26.50 Banco Azteca / 25.86 BanRegio / 25.00 Inbursa / 15.00 Banca Mifel / 14.50 Bancoppel / 12.93 Compartamos Banco / 12.00 Bansefi / 10.00

It is important that you remember that all cash withdrawals and balance inquiries that you make at the ATMs of the banks to which your debit or payroll card belongs do not charge a commission.

