Starfield has been a success since its launch, highlighting Bethesda’s work to have a good debut in these times and even more so for a very ambitious AAA. Although it has its weak points, it is known that the space RPG is a long-term title in terms of the content that will arrive and the work that the modder community will do, but for how long will Bethesda support it? Todd Howard spoke about it.

Bethesda confirms that Starfield will be a long-lived game

During an interview on the AIAS Game Maker’s Notebook podcast (via Pure Xbox), Todd Howard, director of Starfield, talked about the future of the space RPG compared to what has happened with the latest installments of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, which They remain current thanks to the work of the community and also to the support that remains active from the company.

In this regard, Howard recognized that Starfield is a video game that looks for longevity: “one of the things we have learned from our previous games, from Skyrim, from Fallout, is that people want to play them for a long time. So Starfield, I would say, it was the most intentional because it is a game that people are going to play for a long time. Even a game like Skyrim, which if you look at it at launch was already a very, very big game, if you look at it today with add-ons and mods, it’s a much bigger game and it’s still being played 12 years later. I think if you look at your audience, they get used to a game and usually want more. They want to add XYZ, and us developers usually do that too.”

Finally, Todd Howard hinted that, initially, support for Starfield will be guaranteed for a minimum of 5 years: “What does Starfield look like in 3 months, what does it look like in 6 months, a year, 2, 3, 4, 5 years? “We’ve learned that’s going to happen, so we’re prepared for it and we’ll make the most of it. That’s what we do here and with our modding community.”

