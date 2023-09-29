Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarezthe renowned Mexican boxer, has decided to enter the hydrocarbon business with the creation of his gas station chain, known as “Canelo Energy”.

This ambitious projectadded to its “Upper” retail stores, which compete with the renowned “OXXO” chain, They represent a monumental challenge for the athlete originally from Jalisco.

“Canelo Energy” gas stations They are initially located in the states of Jalisco and Nayarit., being 6 in total, 4 in Jalisco and 2 in Nayarit with the perspective of converting them into fast charging points in the near future. The plan foresees the opening of between 90 and 100 service stations throughout Mexico.

This network of gas stations, named after its creator, It represents a dream come true for the renowned boxer.

In an interview, Saúl Álvarez enthusiastically announced his next business milestone: “Soon I am going to open around 100 gas stations in Mexico, they will be called “Canelo Energy”, it is my biggest challenge”. During the conversation, she also shared that she posts impressive quarterly profits, estimated at approximately five million dollars.

Canelo Álvarez, in addition to his success in the ring, demonstrates your determination in the business fieldwhere it seeks to consolidate its presence in the gas station and retail industry, marking a new chapter in his successful career outside of boxing.

