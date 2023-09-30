He right to internet It is already one recognized in Spanish legislation. As such, there should be no discrimination for economic reasons, so in recent times initiatives and aid have been launched so that everyone can have a connection of at least 30 Mbps thanks to social rates or the social bonus.

In a society as digitalized as the current one, Internet access is considered a service that must be universal, thus equaling the regulations applied to vulnerable groups of water, electricity and gas. This follows from the latest revision of the Telecommunications Law (Law 11/2022). Spanish legislation guarantees the right to universal service, that is, a minimum telephone and internet connection available to all consumers regardless of their place of residence.

Internet social bonus

Almost all companies are obliged to offer the social bonus, because the law affects those that provide voice and broadband internet services through connections in a fixed location. «The digital voucher will contribute to financing the contracting of new broadband connection services or the increase in the speed of those already contracted from a fixed location, with a minimum speed of 30 Mbps in the downward direction, with the most appropriate technology in each case for people or family units identified as vulnerable«.

This is aid of up to 240 euros (20 euros per month). It will be understood that those who have insufficient incomeappearing as recipients of the Minimum Insertion Income (RMI), Non-Contributory Pension (PNC) or Minimum Living Income (IMV).

This aid is part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, «financed with European Funds — NextGenerationEU», within Component 15 through investment line number 3, which has a budget of 30 million euros.

Social rate prices

Since operators have such different rates, it is possible to offer a good discount on normal price without this actually meaning a lower price than another competitor.

In this sense, the Organization of Consumers and Users has made a comparison in which to take into account the price of these social rates with a discount and thus see if they are worth it over others that can be hired by the entire population. These are the social rates offered by the four telecommunications operators with their own networks:

Rate Price

(euros/month)

Mobile line (Data

/Calls)

Landline Internet (Mb) Landline (Unlimited calls to landlines/Calls to mobiles) Másmóvil MASolidaridad Fiber /ADSL 15.00 100 Yes 60 min. MASsolidaria Fiber and Mobile 18.00 1 GB/Ilim. 100 Yes 60 min. Movistar Social subscription Individual Line 0.87 No Social subscription 300 Mb/ADSL

+ Individual Line

14.24 300 Yes 50 min. Social subscription rate 600 Mb

+ Individual Line 18.24 600 Yes 50 min. Social subscription rate 1GB

+ Individual Line

28.24 1Gb Yes 50 min. Orange Social rate 14.95 3 GB/Ilim. 500 Yes Unlimited Vodafone Connected Mobile 10.00 30 GB/Ilim. One Conectad@s mobile + fiber 25.00 30 GB/Ilim. 30 Yes Unlimited

In relation to quality-price, the The best option is Orange Social Rate. For 14.95 euros per month you will have fiber (500Mb) and a mobile line with 3 GB and unlimited calls, as well as a landline also with unlimited calls. It does not have permanence, but it must be renewed after 12 months, once again justifying income and situation of vulnerability. If you do not request this rate again, the usual rate will automatically be applied to you, which multiplies the price by 3.