High rents, the academic year begins and protests over the shortage of university accommodation are back

The academic year has begun and the student protests against high rents throughout Italy they showed up on time for the first day of class. The subject of the complaints remains the same: the lack of housing which mainly affects those who live outside the city, excluded from the Right to Education rankings. Students who often do not have sufficient financial means to rent accommodation in private apartments. The new freshmen arriving risk worsening the situation, contributing to an almost uncontrolled increase in demand for beds, not accompanied by an equally growing supply. Whatever the causes, the phenomenon raises a series of issues ranging from the right to study to social mobilityfrom brain drain to professors’ teaching applications.

But in recent months something has been done, not just announced. According to data from the Ministry of the University, thanks to the resources of the Pnrr, 8,533 homes have been found so far, of which 3,100 were already existing, while the remaining 5,433 were created from scratch. Even excluding the former and focusing only on new housing, it was registered an increase of 13.5% in one year. This represents a significant improvement over the increase of approximately one thousand units that could have been obtained in the past using only the funds from the previous law.

A notable aspect is that, despite some difficulties in providing financing, the spaces identified have however expanded the offer in the student residences. This is a particularly noticeable improvement for the 5,433 new accommodations, but the 3,100 existing beds have also had a positive impact on students. These structures now have a specific and exclusive destination for university students, for a duration of between ten and twenty-five years, and provide for both a call for admission based on merit and at least 20% of places allocated to the right to education rankings.

Right to education, strengthening public-private partnerships is the winning strategy

Of the more than 8,000 subsidized accommodations, 1,224 are managed by Right to Education bodies (DSU) and 981 by universities, for a total value of 73 million euros. Numbers that demonstrate how the strengthening of public-private partnerships between universities, DSUs and private actors in the housing market has set in motion a virtuous circle. The majority of applications for new housing, over 67,000, come from the private sector. Faced with these numbers, it is clear how important it is to find the best formula for public and private collaboration in the next tender.

By 2026 the PNRR sets the objective of creating 60 thousand places and, in order not to miss it, the involvement of private individuals in student beds has proven to be a strategic and decisive resource. The approval of new additional measures on the topic is expected in the coming months, together with the launch of tenders for new housing, to resolve reporting issues and address any other challenges and a new specific decree law is expected between November and December.

