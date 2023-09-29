The team of HoYoverse announced that the version 1.4 update of Honkai Star Rail and the official launch for PlayStation 5 will take place on October 11, 2023. This announcement was made during the Livestream of the special program “Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream” held today 29 September.

The upcoming version 1.4 will bring new areas and gameplay, including Old Weapons Testing Ground, Pillars of Creation, and a video game called Aetherium Wars. New characters Jingliu, Guinaifen and Topaz & Numby have made their debut, and old friend Seele can also be recruited once again to assist in Trailblazer’s great space odyssey on PC, iOS, Android and the new PS5.

Below you can see the trailer for version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail, while at the bottom of the news there are the new screens published.

Below is a short excerpt from the history of version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail:

After successfully annihilating the Phantylia, resolving the Ambrosial Arbor crisis, and taking part in the restoration of the Xianzhou Luofu, Jarilo-VI’s Ancient Weapon Testing Ground and Pillars of Creation will be discovered for the first time and serve as essential phases of the story and gameplay of version 1.4. Topaz, a rising star of the Interastral Peace Corporation (IPC), is traveling to Jarilo-VI to take care of intergalactic affairs, where the crew of the Astral Express steps in to delve into the heart of the matter regarding the relationship between the frozen facility and the CPI.

Below are the new screenshots.