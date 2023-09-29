Honkai Star Rail is the latest big hit from HoYoverse, and it has a growing community. From Ruetir.com We seek, as far as possible, the variety of content due to the wide spectrum in which our community is located. That is why we believe it is useful to share with all of you the following codes that are part of the Special Program rewards de Honkai Star Rail:

TAP8H27JBRGP

JSPRZ272S9JB

MT79YKNKARJX

Special Program Redeem Code Rewards:

MT79YKNKARJX

Version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail is landing and the news is very juicy. The “Awakening of a Winter Dream” has arrived to bring freshness to the game, and at the same time give us exclusive codes for time-limited rewards. Remember that the codes to redeem and claim your rewards They will expire on September 30 at 12:00 p.m. (UTC+8). Make sure you redeem everything on time.

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based anime aesthetic game, which draws heavily from other classics of the genre such as Persona, and which shows its own essence from games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact. If you want to learn more about games HoYoverse You can take a look at our website. In the same way for news related to the world of Nintendo, and with anime, You can visit our respective sections.

Via: Twitter “X”