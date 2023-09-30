Sato, who has until now led the development of the RC213V project, the current generation of MotoGP prototypes, will debut in the role starting October 1st.

It remains to be seen, however, whether this change will have any influence on the decision-making process of Marc Marquez, who, according to him, is torn between remaining as an HRC rider in 2024, and therefore fulfilling the remaining year of his contract, or seeking a way out and presumably sign for Gresini, where the Faenza team has reserved one of its Desmosedici GPs for him from the start of next season.

On Friday, after the confirmation of Kokubu’s departure, Marquez referred to the shake-up that HRC would be implementing throughout its structure.

“It’s true that already in Misano we saw new faces in the garage, new people. We’ll see if the new faces bring new ideas and if they will work. But I insist, I’m not the one who has to choose who comes and what they do on the bike”, replied the driver from Cervera.

Initially, the Spaniard had set India and Japan as the timeframe in which he would make a decision on his short-term future. However, upon his arrival at Motegi on Thursday, he made it clear that there will be no news on the matter this weekend.

According to Motorsport.com, HRC officials, with whom Marquez is expected to meet at the Japanese circuit, are trying to convince him to at least respect his current contract, which expires at the end of next year. In this sense, it does not seem that the promotion of Sato, another Japanese technician from within the company, is in line with what the Spaniard requested.

Joan Mir, his neighbor in the garage of the official team of the golden wing brand, also expressed his opinion on Honda’s moves, aligning himself with the same thoughts as Marquez. “If there are changes at Honda it is because they were necessary. Japanese brands are not used to changing personnel and if they have done so it is because they are sure of it. The important thing is to understand if this change works and brings something new”, he said. said the Majorcan.

