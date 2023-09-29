Hobby Consolas 387 is now on sale, with a report on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the cover, accompanied by others on Super Mario Bros Wonder, Sonic Superstars, the thirtieth anniversary of FIFA or the exclusive speed sagas that Xbox has had in his twenty-two years of experience.

Hobby Consolas number 387 is now available in kiosks, hypermarkets and other authorized points of sale. This month, the protagonist of the cover is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2which will release its web on PlayStation 5 on October 20. Over six pages, we review everything there is to know about the adventure that Peter Parker and Miles Morales will co-star.

Besides, This report has a four-page extension dedicated to the exclusive games that will come to the Sony console in the future. From Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, to Death Stranding 2, Rise of the Ronin or the remake of Silent Hill 2, through Helldivers II, Phantom Blade 0, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Foamstars, Stellar Blade and several more.

The second major current affairs report of the month is dedicated to Super Mario Bros Wonder. Over six pages, we explain all the benefits of Nintendo’s new wonder for Switch and review the different two-dimensional planes that the most famous plumber has gone through since his work debut in the arcades and on the NES.

Another mascot that returns to its origins in October is that of Sega. Therefore, in a four-page content, we try to glimpse the wake of Sonic Superstars, a game in which the blue hedgehog and his friends will return to the two-dimensional 16-bit roots, but with the most modern and attractive high-definition graphics.

In the fourth report of the month, We combine past, present and future to trace the trajectory that the speed genre has followed on the circuits of successive Xbox generations. From Project Gotham Racing, to the new Forza Motorsport, to Forza Horizon, there have been twenty-two years of car racing without ever stepping on the accelerator.

Also combining the past and the present, The protagonist of the retro section is a report on FIFA, which, just now turning 30 years old, has entered a new era with the end of the relationship between EA and the International Football Federation, translated into the name change to EA Sports FC.

Besides, we remember Sonic Adventure, which premiered on the Japanese Dreamcast exactly twenty years ago; and we look at the legacy of Remedy Entertainment, the Finnish studio responsible for Max Payne, Alan Wake, Quantum Break or Control.

Returning to the present, the analysis section is a succession of galactic games. From Starfield, to Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, through Mortal Kombat 1, Sea of ​​Stars, Immortals of Aveum, Lies of P, The Crew Motorfest, Red Dead Redemption or NBA 2K24.

And, if that were not enough, Alan Wake II, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Detective Pikachu: The Return, Lords of the Fallen, Ghostrunner II or Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 will arrive in October, which we report in the section of progress.

The magazine is completed with the rest of the usual sections, such as Actualízate (with its news and opinion columns), El Sensor (with its true-false at the top), Big in Japan (with extra from Tokyo Game Show this month), Red Telephone (with Yen on the device), My Favorite Sufferings (with an online game without online this time) or The Collector’s Corner.

