New York City in the United States (US) declared a state of emergency after being hit by flash floods. Photo/CNN

NEW YORK – Enter New York, United States of America (USA), declared a state of emergency after a strong storm caused flash flooding.

Flooding submerged a number of subway systems and highways, while at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport was closed on Friday local time.

“Terminal A at La Guardia Airport was closed due to flooding,” authorities said.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline before travelling.

Weather forecasts called for up to 20 cm of rain in some parts of the city, and several more centimeters were expected on Friday evening.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening storm,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

“I am declaring a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we are seeing across the region,” Governor Hochul said on X, formerly known as Twitter, as quoted by the BBC, Saturday (30/ 9/2023).

He urged the public to take steps to stay safe.

“Never try to travel on flooded roads,” he warned.