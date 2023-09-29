Only a few days left until the release of High on KnifeHigh on Life DLC, and the development team Squanch Games published the launch trailer, which you can see at the bottom of the news. The new content will arrive on October 3 are PC, PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S e Xbox Onealso through Game Pass.

This is the description of the DLC, from the Steam page:

Two years ago the bounty hunter defeated the G3. Now Tello needs help tracking down a mysterious package that comes from his planet. Will they find themselves entangled between a gentle giant, a pinball gun, poaching rings and a terrible intergalactic corporation? Certain.

Go on the hunt for a brand new bounty in a new adventure that is a mini-sequel to the main game. Knowing the main game isn’t mandatory, but it can be helpful. It’s fine in any case. Infiltrate an ominous shipping warehouse in search of a mysterious package containing the key to Tello’s origins… Or die trying! Or do both! Have fun. Engage in frenetic acrobatic combat in bullet hell against the most cowardly President in the galaxy. Funny, right? The President can’t wait to fight, for real. She explores a planet full of dying slugs. I don’t know if it’s actually a strong point of the DLC, but it’s one of the main aspects, so I have to mention it: you’ll talk to a lot of slugs! Okay, you’ll never believe this, but you’ll have two, TWO brand new, lethal talking guns, with long, sharp tongues and an impressive ability to pierce alien flesh. New characters voiced by Sarah Sherman, Gabourey Sidibe, Ken Marino and more, plus beloved Michael Cusack, JB Smoove, Tim Robinson, Betsy Sodaro and Andy Daly.

Below you can see the launch trailer for High on Knife, DLC for High on Life.