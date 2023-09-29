On the BMW Motorrad website it is already possible to configure and save your R 1300 GS to be ready when it arrives at the dealership. Let’s see what fittings and options are available while waiting for the price of each to be announced

September 29, 2023

Yesterday 28 September 2023, BMW Motorrad did not limit itself only to showing us the new R 1300 GS flagship but has already updated the configurator on its site. In the motorcycle sector this approach to communication is still quite new and is only the prerogative of some premium brands, while it is not, for example, in other sectors such as telephony. I bring up the world of smartphones precisely because the new Apple iPhone 15 was recently launched and in many ways, just a few days later, the new GS reminded me of this. Both in terms of scope (after all, the analogy between the “king” of smartphones and the “queen” of motorbikes doesn’t seem so far-fetched to us) and because for some time BMW has preferred to catalyze the attention of its “fan base” on itself in moments far from the canonical ones of in-person events, above all EICMA.

The real-time updating of the site and the configurator is part of this communication strategy, also creating a parallel with what Apple does, for example, but not only. Another very interesting item on the BMW Motorrad website is the ability to compare up to three models and right now we can, for example, put the R 1250 GS, the R 1250 GS Adventure and the new R 1300 GS in the ring. We did it and told you what changes.

Returning to the configurator, we tell you right away that There are no prices or delivery times and that the lyrics are still all in English. We know from information provided by the BMW Motorrad Italia Press Office that the new R 1300 GS will have a price starting from 20,850 euros. However, we do not yet know how much the various possible setups and the various accessory packs will cost which, as per Bavarian custom, are always numerous and well supplied.

Let’s set it up!



The first step is to select the motorbike and we have no doubts about this. The first screen provides us with a rather detailed description of the new model even if, as mentioned, it is currently in English. At the Next Step – as shown on the button – we can choose the color and styles. For the first there is not much to choose from and it is present the only white that characterizes the basic version and which in any case, for the record, we find has its charm. Among the styles we can choose between Trophy, Option 719 e Triple Black. These are the three different setups that we saw in the presentation and which are shown in the photo gallery disclosed by BMW. Each embodies a different way of experiencing the GS, a motorcycle that has made transversality one of its strong points. In addition to selecting the one we prefer, we can click on a further drop-down menu which shows us a series of options that we can choose for each one. Let’s find the various saddle (high or low) and the three different sets of wheels available. For each of the setups, further down, there are other possible options such as billet components or the electrically adjustable windscreen or center stand, both features that are not standard.

Once you have chosen the style we move on to the packs. In addition to the 719 Billet Pack Shadow which contains a series of black details machined from solid, there are the Comfort Package, il Dynamic Package, l’Innovation Package e il Touring Package. As usual, these are package solutions that are more convenient than purchasing the single accessory separately and the names clearly make us understand what type of accessories we are talking about. So in the Comfort we find a more comfortable passenger seat, the electric windscreen, the central stand. In the Dynamic we find the Shift Assistant Pro which is a quick shifter both up and down, the DSA, the Riding Mode Pro which also adds Dynamic, Dynamic Pro and Enduro Pro to the standard riding modes. We also find different, sportier front brake calipers. With the Innovation Package, however, we add to the bike a series of electronic aids that exploit the pair of front and rear radars. We also find a lighthouse Headlight Pro with even greater capacity. Finally, the Touring Package features accessories both dedicated to navigation and functionality with support for the GPS and those for the side cases and deflectors for the hand guards.

Moving on to the next screen dedicated to equipment we are still spoiled for choice between many options. We can change the rims (again) or mount the Akrapovic double terminal. Then there is another large selection of accessories ranging from deflectors to various types of bags and suitcases to smoked windscreen, it would be too long to list them all and, we assume, the list can grow further in the future. Finally, there is the possibility to choose the service “Oil Inclusive” which for 5 years or 50,000 km ensures that you have an oil and filter change at a fixed price.

When we have finished our configuration, however, as usual we do not have the price and the possibility of proceeding with a quote and booking. Instead, the site asks us if we want to stay updated so as to know immediately as soon as the new R 1300 GS will be available from dealers. As when he arrives he will find us ready!