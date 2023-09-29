Pokémon cards are highly coveted items by collectors. Their value, which often borders on the ridiculous, gave rise to very questionable practices such as resale and hoarding. Therefore, positive stories that remind us of the innocence and simplicity of these letters are always appreciated.

Luckily, on this occasion we are facing a case of this nature. Recently, the reddit user known as Greasy_Capuchin gained the sympathy of thousands of internet users with his story involving the famous trading cards.

School bus driver surprises students with Pokémon cards

Through a post on the forum, the user announced that he is a school bus driver and that he usually gives Pokémon cards to students when they leave the vehicle. Of course, dozens of users reacted with amazement and praised his initiative.

“You must be the best bus driver ever,” one person wrote. “You are an amazing person,” commented another. “Tomorrow, stop by my house and pick me up,” a third joked.

The driver gives away Pokémon cards and goes viral

In an update he wrote in the comments section, Greasy_Capuchin stated that all but one student loves this initiative. To avoid conflicts between youngsters, only provide common or uncommon Pokémon cards. Likewise, it doesn’t let them choose and they have to take it without seeing.

“They were excited to show them to each other, and some even showed (the cards) to their parents; Some parents’ faces lit up. There were older kids who I thought would be ‘too cool’ (for cards), but they were the most excited,” the user wrote.

The bus driver, whose identity remains a mystery, says he likes to give gifts occasionally to encourage good behavior in young people and simply to be a kind adult. “Even if (a child) has difficulties that day, he will still receive a prize (…) And from time to time, they see me with my Ash hat and they know it will be a good day,” commented the user.

But tell us, what do you think of this user’s initiative? Do you know of any similar case? Let us read you in the comments.

