Seven countries ordered ammunition through a European Union scheme to help Ukraine. Photo/Illustration

BRUSSELS – Seven countries European Union (EU) has ordered ammunition under the European Union’s critical procurement scheme to deliver much-needed artillery shells to Ukraine and replenish depleted Western stocks. This was revealed by the European Union agency responsible for this matter.

The order – made under a contract negotiated by the European Defense Agency (EDA) – was for 155mm artillery shells, one of the most important munitions in the war between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders.

The scheme was set up as part of a plan worth at least 2 billion euros, launched in March with the aim of delivering one million bullets and missiles to Ukraine within a year.

Some officials and diplomats have expressed doubt that the target will be achieved but the initiative marks a significant step in the EU’s increasing role in defense and military affairs, sparked by the war in Ukraine.

Until now, defense procurement has largely been the responsibility of each of the bloc’s 27 member states.

“Seven Member States have ordered 155mm ammunition through the EDA fast-track procedure,” the agency said in response to questions from Reuters.

“More orders, for example for national replenishment purposes, could materialize in the coming weeks and months,” he continued as quoted by Reuters, Saturday (30/9/2023).

The EDA declined to name countries or state the number of orders, saying most of the information is confidential.

Responding to questions from Reuters, Lithuania and Luxembourg said they were among the seven countries.