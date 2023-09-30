Who is not a Hello Kitty fan? If you are one of those fans of the cute kitten, you should know that a market for this cute Halloween-themed cartoon character is coming soon.

The Hello Kitty market is a meeting point where all those who are lovers of this character You will be able to buy items related to the character, clothing, toys accessories, bags, stationery, technology, jewelry, stuffed animals, etc.

But not only will it have stores to buy whatever you like, there will also be around 40 exhibitors who will be offering figures, comics and collectible items, including special edition ones. If this does not seem enough to you then you should know that There will also be a pink carpet dstyle and show off your most kawaii little ears in hundreds of photographs.

When will the Hello Kitty market take place?

This event will take place on the days October 7 and 8, 2023will start on the dot from 12:00 and will culminate at 8:00 p.m.Your location will be on Vía Libertad, in the American Colony.

The best of all is that you won’t have to worry about the cost of admission since it will be free, so don’t miss the opportunity to live a cartoonish experience in a very Hello Kitty world.

Hello Kitty Market Attractions

In previous paragraphs we told you that there will be exhibitors and a pink carpet, well it is not the only thing, there is more.

If you like having your photos taken and you like taking selfies, then you will love the selfie spots that there will be those two days, for example a giant rainbow, a 360° booth and the special company of the official bottarga to take photos together.

As extra data, If you go with your partner and you have plans to get married, that will be a good time to do itat least symbolically, since there will be Hello Kitty themed weddings.

If you don’t have weekend plans, this is a good one, book a date and come have fun at this themed market.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions