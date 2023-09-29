Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developers Upstream Arcade said they have postponed the release of Hellboy: Web of Wyrd.

Through the press release sent to the editorial team, the developers say that they need a few more days to ensure that the game is in the best possible state. For this reason the release has been postponed from 4 to October 18th. Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is an action roguelite inspired by Mike Mignola’s comics. In the game we will have to venture into the mysterious Butterfly House, an ancient manor which is also a portal to the alternative dimension of the Wyrd.

The game will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

