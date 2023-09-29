Gudmundsson is the Genoa star who is traveling at full speed at the start of the championship: having arrived amidst indifference, he has become a man of cult in Serie A. Where his grandfather had been a pioneer

Assists, dribbling, excellent play and now also the goal: today Albert Gudmundsson is the man of the moment. Yet, at Genoa it certainly hasn’t been this season, because in the last season the Icelander had already pushed the Grifone to return to Serie A with 11 goals and 5 assists. Numbers that he could also reach in the top category, considering the player’s technical skills and the way of interpreting the matches of the Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino, who makes the Icelandic a true point of reference in the rossoblù offensive department like striker Mateo Retegui, who against Roma found the 3rd goal of their championship after those with Lazio and Napoli.