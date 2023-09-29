loading…

Celina and Joseph Quinones, a couple from the United States, have been married for almost 11 years and have three children. However, they were only related by blood after carrying out a DNA test.

COLORADO – A husband and wife from Colorado, United States (US), have been married for more than 10 years and have three children. However, they just found out have blood relations as cousins ​​after doing a DNA test.

Despite facing public criticism, the couple chose to maintain their marriage and received unwavering support from their families.

Celina Quinones (37) and her husband; Joseph (44), began their love story when they first met at a Halloween party.

“We were inseparable after that,” Celina recalled.

They decided to get married just a few months after that meeting.

However, their lives take an unexpected turn when Celina investigates her ancestry and undergoes a DNA test. The results leave the couple in disbelief.

“We decided to do a DNA test, and that’s when we found out. I felt a little sick to my stomach. In my head, I thought we should get a divorce,” Celina said, recounting the moment they discovered their familial relationship.

DNA tests confirmed that Celina and Joseph were third cousins.

However, instead of immediately divorcing, Celina realized that keeping her family together was her priority.