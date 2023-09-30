From Tom Cruise to Jackie Chan, through Sylvester Stallone and Harrison Ford, these action icons defy time… but who holds the title of oldest in the art of stunt?

It might seem that at 81 years old, one would seek a quieter life, away from danger. But when it comes to Harrison Ford, this rule simply doesn’t apply. The performer continues to give life to action scenes so convincing that they would leave much younger actors speechless. Ford’s latest feat has come with the new installment of Indiana Jones, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, a title that not only promises adventures, but also highlights the bravery of the veteran actor.

An industry that is beginning to recognize the art of stunt

Until recently, the importance of stunt in the industry It was overshadowed by other more “glamorous” categories. However, things are changing. In January 2024, the Nation Board of Review will introduce a new category to reward stunt skill. This recognition may mark a before and after in how we value authenticity and courage in cinema.

Tom Cruise, the man without fear of gravity

If we talk about bravery, we cannot fail to mention Cruise, an actor who has defied death since his first somersault in the Mission: Impossible saga. For many, his underwater scene in Rogue Nation is the pinnacle of his acrobatic ability. The actor, who is currently 61 years old, trained for more than a year just to be able to hold his breath for four to six minutes. Even so, he is not the oldest actor in the art of doing his own scenes.

Jackie Chan: From stunt double to eternal protagonist

Before becoming the action icon that it is today, Chan He began his career as a stuntman and martial arts choreographer. In films like Police Story and Rumble in the Bronx, Chan has shown us that there is no age limit for bravery. At 69 years old, he is still in top shape, recently demonstrating it in the Netflix movie Hidden Strike, alongside John Cena.

Sylvester Stallone: ​​the tireless warrior

Reaching 77 years of age has not stopped Stallone, who continues to defy time and danger. A clear example is his film The Expendables, where he faces Stone Cold Steve Austin in a fight that cost him a hair fracture. But far from retiring, Stallone is still active, reprising his role in The Expendables 4 (Expend4bles) along with other action film legends such as Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren.

Harrison Ford and his obstinacy for realism

Not only is it the oldest, but Ford is perhaps the most stubborn of everyone. During the filming of Indiana Jones and the Doomsday Dial, he suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to rethink the entire filming schedule. But that didn’t stop him. As he recounted in an interview with Esquire, Ford insisted on doing things his way, saying, “Leave me alone, I’m an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!”

Risk knows no age, and these veterans prove it. From Cruise’s audacity to Stallone’s resilience, each of these actors takes the art of stunt riding to a new level. But it is Ford who, at 81, takes the title of being the oldest stuntman, keeping the adventurous spirit of Indiana Jones alive and proving that age is just a number.