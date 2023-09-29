Selebtek.suara.com – During a gig in Pasuruan, East Java, Happy Asmara fell into a trance. He was screaming incoherently while he was in the car. Even Denny Caknan’s ex hit his own head.

Until finally the smart people there tried to treat Happy Asmara. Happy Asmara said that at that time she was possessed by a male spirit.

“So sir (a smart person) said something like this, if I’m not mistaken, ‘Le metuo le, handsome ngono. Do you know me ra?’ (You want to go out, son, how handsome, do you know me?),” wrote Happy Asmara, seen from his Instagram account, Friday (29/9/23).

At first, Happy Asmara admitted that he felt confused when performing the first three songs. He felt confused, but it wasn’t clear what he was confused about.

“If I’m not mistaken, I still have 80% awareness of the first song, second third, even though I feel confused about what I want to see, what I want to do. I’m just confused and there’s no reason. I can still speak to the audience and be fluent (I still have a brain, right),” he said.

Until finally Happy Asmara’s condition got worse after he finished the gig. The 24 year old woman began not to recognize herself.

“I can still talk to him but it’s like that’s not me. My body suddenly became stiff and everything became really heavy. We know what we’re doing but we can’t control that,” he said.