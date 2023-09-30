I have been working in motorcycling for 23 years and I thought I had had every kind of trip and experience, but I missed the relay. By relay we mean that type of movement in which a person reaches a certain point on the route, stops and takes over from another. In this case we did it because we had a trip in mind to use three different bikes, on tracks that enhanced their salient characteristics. That is: with all three you travel great, but each has “its own garden”. And we chose to do it with three Suzukis, because it is one of the few manufacturers that, in addition to having in the range naked and maxienduro, it also has a sport-touring, a typology in danger of extinction, but with many valid reasons to still like it. In fact, it offers a certain driving pleasure that is very different from that provided by endurones, which are mainly responsible for their decline in sales.

With the naked sportive we enjoy little comfort, but this is no reason not to take wonderful trips. They are uncomfortable for three reasons: they have no aerodynamic protection, they have narrow and hard saddles and it is difficult to load them with luggage. They are three defects resulting from their philosophical prerogatives. But they are among the most fun ever on mountain roads… and taking an orgy of steps, one after another, isn’t that a wonderful way to travel? After all, there are those who go up to the North Cape with very uncomfortable racing bicycles… So we decided to use the Suzuki GSX-8S for the first two stages, which we will tell you about now.

With the I will go on you can tackle, while having fun, tracks with very bumpy asphalt or dirt roads. For many it is the most fascinating way of travelling, for three reasons: the landscapes seen from dirt roads are more beautiful than on asphalt; driving off-road is fun, if you are capable; and you have a crazy sense of freedom, given the fact that you don’t fear any road and that you can venture wherever you want. In the case of Suzuki, the choice is easy: V-Strom 800 DE. Compared to its sisters 650 and 1050, in fact, it is the most modern in design and the most versatile, even if the other two have their reasons.

And the sport touring? Basically, you do the same things as with sporty naked bikes, with slightly less fun because they are bigger and heavier, but compensated by greater comfort (more comfortable saddle, fairing, bags and luggage rack) which allows you to expand your range of action, allowing you to ride for more kilometres, more mountain passes, more motorway stretches without suffering.

We therefore wanted to start from Milan, go down to Tuscany, do a coast to coast up to the Marche and then return home via the Dolomites and the Stelvio Pass. All divided into six days, two for each bike.

With the Suzuki GSX-8S we tackled the first two, from Milan to Castiglione di Garfagnana: 400 km of asphalted Apennine passes, divided between “intimate” and “superstar”, as we like to define the two types of roads encountered when going into the mountains. The former have winding tracks that lead to isolated and wild places, the latter have smooth asphalt and wide curves that allow for exhilarating driving, but are also too busy. With the V-Strom 800 DE we reached Fano, on the Adriatic coast, tackling a series of Apennine passes alternating between asphalt and dirt, on well-defined “spots”. GSX-S1000GT instead we faced a high-range flight, alternating stretches of motorway with very interesting areas in terms of landscapes and driving, between the Adriatic, the Dolomites and the Lombard Alps.